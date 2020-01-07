STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Solar highways sound good, but not yet ready to shine

For those of you who have yet to get your kicks on Route 66 there is good news and bad news. The bad news is that you no longer can cruise along in a convertible snuggling each other as the wind blows through your hair. Those days are gone and seatbelts are now required. More bad news is that the scenery just isn’t the same as when the song and television show were popular.

The good news is with seatbelts we are all much more likely to get to the end without incident and can enjoy the trip. More good news was going to be that the road itself was undergoing some interesting upgrades. Let’s just say that you almost had to add the old song “You Light Up My Life” to your playlist and to think we used to copy to a cassette to go on road trips.

In 2016, I read an article about Route 66 becoming America’s first solar-paneled roadway. It was so interesting and exciting. To think about a roadway getting a chance to give back to the grid by being paved with solar panels gave me the chills. I told my son about it. I told him I was so excited to write about it and share all the possibilities with all of you. Renewable energy. Recycled materials. I was sure he would love the whole project.

He immediately told me all the possible glitches. He speculated on the cost, the materials needed, the lack of access to repairs, and was basically a wet blanket.