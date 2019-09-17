If keeping alive the memory of Aaron Burr is something you are passionate about, you might want to join the Aaron Burr Association.
Defending his reputation in the days of musical theater is difficult, and this association just wants to honor his accomplishments. For $25 a year, there are events, meetings and a newsletter.
Not your cup of tea? There are many more opportunities to follow your interests and join a group of like-minded people. Finding a niche is as important as food, water and clean air. Belonging is as critical to health and well-being as exercise and sleep. Being part of a bigger picture, contributing time and talent, and sharing a passion for something is a part of life that is immeasurably good for the soul.
Choosing is the hard part. Or maybe it’s the easy part. Knowing what you want to belong to might be the most fun of all, or the most challenging. Once you rule out some of the least desirable memberships, like the Flat Earth Society or The Association for Gravestone Studies, there are still a million possibilities. Right off the top of my head, not, is the Association for the Preservation of the Coelacanth. This is an organization for those who care deeply about a fish from the West Indies that is a poor source of food and sickens any consumer.
I personally wouldn’t join a rugby team, the KKK or the Alfalfa Club, or anything that has to do with snakes, but that’s just me. I would also eliminate The International Brick Collectors Association, although I met a member and he was so interesting and enthusiastic, I didn’t even glaze over as he spoke of his bricks.
I met him while traveling and once he started telling me where all his bricks came from, how he finds them, and where he keeps them, I had to smile. The stories behind each one added to the one-sided conversation and I actually paid attention. He has hundreds. How could I resist sending him one from Beaver Dam when I got home? I knew just the man who could find me one, and off it went to the brick enthusiast. See? Something for everyone.
Each person gets to choose their burning passion, their entertainment and their obsessions. With so much in the Dodge County news about the Blue Zones Project and all of the potential groups to join, there is indeed something for everyone. There is something to do, something to make, something to collect, something to share. Most of all, there is something to bring you joy, feelings of accomplishment and perhaps even pure bliss.
I can’t say that the Dill Pickle Club would do much toward any of those. Formed in 1914, it has since disbanded, but it did have a speckled history and was shut down by the police, which might fuel your desire for excitement. And then there is the UK Roundabout Appreciation Society. Frankly, that sounds just plain silly.
Secret societies are what capture the imagination. The Seven Society is philanthropic, but its members only are revealed after their deaths. The Gormogons left no record of the group’s true purpose or goals. Now that is mysterious.
There are groups who believe the government controls the weather, and groups that believe they control the weather. Then there are knitting groups, card clubs, golf teams and book discussions, all for your choosing.
We have all heard of the Hemlock Society. This one may not enhance your socialization or positive outlook on life. I don’t recommend this one for making new friends or getting exercise. I do recommend looking around, finding an association, organization, or group to enjoy.
Maybe it will be a book club reading about the much maligned Aaron Burr.
