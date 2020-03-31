STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Sometimes pets more human than a lot of real humans

Cats are just like people, only cleaner. Dogs are just like people, only more loyal and forgiving. Chimps are so similar to humans that they should be reclassified into the genus Homo, but some people would take offense at that. The human characteristics evident in our four-legged friends continue to amaze and amuse.
By now we have all watched more than our share of wonderful animal videos. Elephants are painting, dolphins are talking and penguins, bears and pandas are being totally adorable. As we enjoy the antics, we are reminded of how endearing and compatible a furry family member is.
We all might want one or more as part of our family. We could also use some comic relief and something other than ourselves to focus on. What’s more fun and all consuming than housetraining a dog?
Anyone who has ever had a family pet will know what I’m talking about. We know pets become part of the family, claiming the couch, the food and sometimes even the family burial plot.
By family pet I don’t mean the 18 barn cats at Aunt Florence’s, or the birds we talk to at the birdbath. I mean the honest to goodness non-human who eats, sleeps and travels with us. I mean the beloved bird, fish or reptile who made his way into our hearts and homes. The residents who live in our personal space, and take up space in our hearts.
Family pets can include the favorite farm kitten who stayed for years, the elderly uncle’s dog who found his way to you, and the wonderful Humane Society stray who needed you. Any furry, cuddly, or even tweeting member of the household who gets your attention. (I don’t mean device-type tweeting.)
Long before any of us ever heard of such a thing as a therapy pet, our pets were therapy pets. All of them. These miscellaneous non-humans who worked their way into our homes and hearts often seem more human at times than cousin Biff. In fact, Biff seems more like an animal and that, quite frankly, might be an insult to animals.
Turtles, fish, gerbils and birds quickly become part of the family and earn a place at the table or in the living room. It is just the way it is. Once they have nuzzled or slithered their way onto your lap or curled up in a favorite corner of your life, they are there forever. I have known chipmunks who have been named and raccoons who fail to keep their distance because they have been befriended inadvertently.
There are squirrels who arrive at the same time each day on a back porch just to see what treat might be awaiting them. I am definitely broadening the circle as I think of how much joy a simple duck in a yard can bring. I know fish who have endeared themselves to their family just by investigating painted fingernails underwater.
These non-human breathing friends may not be able to talk, but they listen. They may not make you proud and happy because of passing grades or medals earned, but they can bring you joy just by being. They can offer peace and calm by their presence.
The benefits of owning pets are too numerous to name. Lowering blood pressure, decreasing stress, improving mood, and now more than ever, addressing loneliness in a time of isolation. I’ve read where pets can prevent strokes, if your cat jumps out from behind the chair, or your snake scares the living daylights out of your neighbor, I rescind the stroke. Pets also increase opportunities for exercise, and keep your mind sharp.
I had a dog when I was a child, his name was Sammie. I don’t know how to tell you how much I loved him, but I did name our son after him.
We are in a time of looking at all things with new appreciation. Pets are No. 1 for many people. Considering how they adapt and what they do for us, it makes humans pale by comparison. After all, humans still can’t learn simple commands like sit and stay.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
