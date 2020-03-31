STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Sometimes pets more human than a lot of real humans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Long before any of us ever heard of such a thing as a therapy pet, our pets were therapy pets. All of them. These miscellaneous non-humans who worked their way into our homes and hearts often seem more human at times than cousin Biff. In fact, Biff seems more like an animal and that, quite frankly, might be an insult to animals.

Turtles, fish, gerbils and birds quickly become part of the family and earn a place at the table or in the living room. It is just the way it is. Once they have nuzzled or slithered their way onto your lap or curled up in a favorite corner of your life, they are there forever. I have known chipmunks who have been named and raccoons who fail to keep their distance because they have been befriended inadvertently.

There are squirrels who arrive at the same time each day on a back porch just to see what treat might be awaiting them. I am definitely broadening the circle as I think of how much joy a simple duck in a yard can bring. I know fish who have endeared themselves to their family just by investigating painted fingernails underwater.

These non-human breathing friends may not be able to talk, but they listen. They may not make you proud and happy because of passing grades or medals earned, but they can bring you joy just by being. They can offer peace and calm by their presence.