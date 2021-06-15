STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Step away from the remote

Is it intellectual stimulation and educational? Or is it mind numbing eye candy? Whatever it is, it’s time to give it a rest. Cry uncle. Throw in the towel. Turn off, unplug, cover with a blanket. Knowing when enough is enough, and I’m talking about viewing, of course, has been the latest challenge to our continuing efforts at life balance.

Just as the weather turns nice, and we have streamed every episode of “CSI” in every city, the industry has put out a dozen new steaming sources with a thousand new ways to view and a million new shows coming from every country in every language. For all I know there are movies and sources coming from other planets. Maybe that’s because we have watched “Contact,” “Intergalactic,” “The Martian” and a few others this past year and it all blends together, blurring reality from one dimensional presentation.

Yes, viewing has become totally out of this world with choices, and I for one have to wean myself off of screen time. Movies, documentaries and series I passed up the first time but drew me in last year, must move over for the great outdoors and getting together with family and friends.