STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Step away from the remote

Is it intellectual stimulation and educational? Or is it mind numbing eye candy? Whatever it is, it’s time to give it a rest. Cry uncle. Throw in the towel. Turn off, unplug, cover with a blanket. Knowing when enough is enough, and I’m talking about viewing, of course, has been the latest challenge to our continuing efforts at life balance.
Just as the weather turns nice, and we have streamed every episode of “CSI” in every city, the industry has put out a dozen new steaming sources with a thousand new ways to view and a million new shows coming from every country in every language. For all I know there are movies and sources coming from other planets. Maybe that’s because we have watched “Contact,” “Intergalactic,” “The Martian” and a few others this past year and it all blends together, blurring reality from one dimensional presentation.
Yes, viewing has become totally out of this world with choices, and I for one have to wean myself off of screen time. Movies, documentaries and series I passed up the first time but drew me in last year, must move over for the great outdoors and getting together with family and friends.
For those of you who remember Saturday Night at the Movies, it was an evening with family watching a full-length movie at home. What a novelty. Yet here we are, able to call up any movie, anytime. Back then, they over-edited to eliminate anything suggestive and a full-length movie fit in the two-hour time slot including the 50 commercials. Now it’s no holds barred for offensive language, nudity, and violence, but they tell us ahead of time we are in for a romp. And no commercials on some sites.
I think of simpler times when we watched the adored Huxtable family—OK bad example. That was before the actor who played Dr. Huxtable was known to be despicable. We watched “Eight is Enough” or “Life Goes On.” We were content to have one or two shows, and wait for them once a week.
When multiple channels were offered, we were already overwhelmed. Now add to those, every kind of provider imaginable at our fingertips, and the conundrum is clearly so much to watch, so little time.
“Roots” was the first mini-series I recall. It was offered as a four-part movie and was unique and captivating. It was the beginning of a new format for viewing. Ken Burns added more to this format and again, we could videotape it if we wanted to watch at another time or view it again.
Now we can pull it up on as many sources as we have access to and binge watch the Civil War series, baseball, or jazz. When cable came along, and Netflix and Amazon I thought it was already overloaded. Along comes Hulu, Acorn, Sparks, Disney Plus, and we all clearly need 32-hours a day to fit all the entertainment, news, and sports.
That leaves no time for “The Voice,” or “Americas Got Talent,” or any of our weekly shows that for some unknown reason we keep watching. Nobody should still be watching “Grey’s Anatomy,” yet here we are. Speaking of mindless drivel, we can never get back the hours spent with dysfunctional housewives, bachelors with issues or chefs with weapons.
Choosing is the problem. Netflix has 207 million members choosing to view their offerings and Amazon has 150 million subscribers tuned in, and I haven’t even mentioned YouTube where a bazillion people get free entertainment daily.
Yes, it was easy to jump on the viewing bandwagon, and it might be a bit more difficult to jump out of the lazy boy, but the time has come to just say no. Interestingly enough, we wouldn’t know that phrase if it hadn’t been part of an advertising campaign we saw on television during the 1980s and early 1990s as a part of the war on drugs.
The viewing addiction hooked even those of us who learned to read and write before we learned to maneuver devices.
