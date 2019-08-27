If I ever wrote a novel, I wouldn’t have to make up any of the names of characters. I would just use all the names of the real-life characters of my childhood.
One couple could be called Delly and Bob, and one would be called Ferdie and Francis and another would be Ervin and Aletta. I couldn’t make up better or more interesting names.
There would be a Florence and a Margaret and a Clara; there could be a Leo and Frank and most definitely an Eddie. Last names might have to be changed by a letter or two, not unlike what has already been done since their ancestors came through Ellis Island.
Come to think of it, I wouldn’t have to make up any storylines either. Each of these characters come with their own full storyline, entire histories that would read like Charles Dickens, if I told the truth. Maybe a few had a touch of “The Waltons” or “Little House on the Prairie,” but from the snippets I overheard during card clubs or boisterous parties, Dickensian tales won out most often.
Now that I think of it, most fictitious novels are made up of facts that have been rearranged to spare family and friends the embarrassment of having their tragedies revealed for all to see. The drunk uncle Leo was loved by the naïve Clara when she married him. Her suffering in silence was part of the family lore.
The occasional child out of wedlock was blended into the family so no one would ever suspect; only years later did anyone ever find out paternity, and by then it just didn’t matter.
In every village, there are variations of the deranged brother of the very respected farm family who was said to have run off in 1955 never to be seen again. There always was at least one devoted wife who moved in with her girlfriend after the kids were grown.
Shadows of the former dancer who became a respectable business owner also are the stuff legend is made of. Putting it into a story is a way of preserving it and sharing the lore, of course, in a disguised manner. Who doesn’t have a colorful variety of characters whose behavior would light up a stage or screen, or add dimension in a novel?
I had uncles who were nicknamed Al and Kelly. One was really named Alphonse, but the other was christened Francis. As I got old enough to be in the room when tales were told, I heard about the still for brewing home-brew alcohol in the farmhouse basement. One day, official-looking cars pulled into the long driveway and these two brothers bolted out the window in spite of the false alarm.
I heard the story told through tears of laughter. The bootlegging stories were commonplace in the days of Prohibition. When one smaller brother was sent down to the cellar to check the still, he returned to the dinner table and calmly resumed eating. “Well?” asked Al, “How is it going down there?”
“I don’t know,” little brother replied. “It was too smoky to see anything.”
Boom. That is the reality show I would watch. This is the fiction people would find humorous. Whether it is lawlessness or waywardness, or misguided youth, we hear it from the mouths of those who came before us. They tell of pure acts of kindness in a time of war, they speak of hardships and heartbreaks and adventures that beg to be recorded.
A television show, “Dragnet,” from many years ago used to open with the announcer saying, “Ladies and gentlemen, the story you are about to see is true. The names have been changed to protect the innocent.” I don’t know about your family, neighborhood and towns, but the people I knew were not all that innocent. They were colorful, lived full, rich lives, and they certainly had stories worthy of good fiction.
