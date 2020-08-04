STELLPFLUG COLUMN:Substitutes sometimes good but mostly don't measure up

Using substitutes is not new. During the Civil War they used chicory for coffee, during World War II they used Postum, a combination of wheat bran and molasses. Substitutions aren’t all bad. I can think of a number of them that have become staples in our lives.
Spam comes to mind. Made when the need for non-perishable protein items were needed during the war, its popularity has continued and feeds many with the overly processed pork with starch, gelatin and sugar and tons of salt.
Meat substitutes aren’t going to kill us, but they do not always consist of anything resembling a food product. I can also think of many replacements, modifications and substitutes that have been damaging to the point of being fatal.
From herbs to cigarettes, our impulse is to replace, improve, modify and change. We cannot let well enough alone and being human, and somewhat ignorant, we call revised products new, improved and better. Sugar substitute is not sugar. Either eat it or don’t, but don’t pretend chemicals are the real deal.
We are a society of improvements. Our mind-set is to find something new and different to spice up our lives. We love alternatives and choices. Change is not always improvement.
Items that have been determined to be bad for us have been replaced by items and products that are even worse, but that hasn’t stopped us from promoting the living heck out of the new improved offering. Take Velveeta cheese for example. Whoever thought that was a reasonable substitute for real cheese was smoking something that was sure to have been illegal at the time.
Velveeta cheese melted into a grilled cheese sandwich like no cheese ever had. It was cheap, had a shelf life of 8,000 years, tasted good and to some was pure comfort food. If you disregard the nitrites, sodium and other additives, it is not terrible. In other words, it won’t kill you, but this cheese is no substitute for a block of fine cheddar.
Margarine came on the scene purporting to be the best idea ever, replacing butter because it was cheaper, had less fat and was supposedly healthier for us. My mother’s friends would actually drive to Illinois to buy it like smugglers in the night. They all grew up on farms and it was sacrilegious to purchase, so secrecy was essential. It too was a replacement item for something thought to be bad. Both butter and margarine have their health benefits and their risks, and the demonizing of butter usually wins. But a substitute is a substitute.
Margarine and Velveeta are replacements we now get to choose, if we wish. Replacements for other items are not so benign.
When polyester entered the clothing industry, replacing wool and cotton, no one had to worry about how many polyesters were killed to make a dress. They also didn’t worry about how harmful it was to humans. Seriously, it takes up to 200 years to biodegrade this stuff, since it’s made of purified terephthalic acid or dimethyl ester dimethyl terephthalate and nonethylene glycol. Does that sound like something we want next to our baby’s skin?
Replacing paper with Styrofoam for packaging was just another product introduced for convenience. As the toxin styrene leaches into foods and drinks when warm, we have the convenience of no-spill coffee served up with new forms of cancer.
I can think of endless replacements for the originals that have become devastating. Vaping is the first on my list. Whoever thought flavoring poison cigarette substitutes and marketing it to teenagers was a good idea? They ought to have their heads examined. Tobacco was deadly enough, this idea of killing people went from bad to worse and is mass marketed like candy.
There are many replacements that are amazing. The most obvious and valuable are artificial limbs, hearts, lungs, almost any body part that has assisted humans in being mobile and active. Who doesn’t want replacement parts when that time comes?
If you ingest or inhale the substitute, beware. If it improves your quality of life, like a good pinch hitter, it could be a game changer.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
