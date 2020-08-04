STELLPFLUG COLUMN:Substitutes sometimes good but mostly don't measure up

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Using substitutes is not new. During the Civil War they used chicory for coffee, during World War II they used Postum, a combination of wheat bran and molasses. Substitutions aren’t all bad. I can think of a number of them that have become staples in our lives.

Spam comes to mind. Made when the need for non-perishable protein items were needed during the war, its popularity has continued and feeds many with the overly processed pork with starch, gelatin and sugar and tons of salt.

Meat substitutes aren’t going to kill us, but they do not always consist of anything resembling a food product. I can also think of many replacements, modifications and substitutes that have been damaging to the point of being fatal.

From herbs to cigarettes, our impulse is to replace, improve, modify and change. We cannot let well enough alone and being human, and somewhat ignorant, we call revised products new, improved and better. Sugar substitute is not sugar. Either eat it or don’t, but don’t pretend chemicals are the real deal.

We are a society of improvements. Our mind-set is to find something new and different to spice up our lives. We love alternatives and choices. Change is not always improvement.