STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Taking the road less travelledsparks curiosity, imagination

How often do we travel the same route and miss so much of our surroundings? Although we see the things around us, we are not really observing. Observation lets us enjoy, appreciate, reflect, absorb.

Traveling to the American Players Theatre, we had to take a detour. We often have driven scenic routes at my request over the years, I love everything about the backroads in this state.

This route seemed different. Or maybe I was just being more observant. The first attention getter was an abandoned farmhouse and out buildings that just screamed to be photographed or written about or both. What might have brought about its collapse? Who lived there only to disappear over the years, never to return? Why was it never repaired or demolished to plant a field of something productive?

Another interesting building was a barn next to a home. Clearly it was loved. In the gable end, facing the road there was a wonderful bay window on the hayloft level. In the window, visible from the road was a bistro set, so welcoming and cozy looking, I almost wanted to stop and invite myself for tea, and ask for a tour of the beautifully restored barn.