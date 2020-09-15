STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Test should be required of presidential hopefuls

Weighing in on political issues can be risky these days. Yet shouldn’t we all be invested? And could we all agree on at least some of the criteria for running for office? For the love of all that tastes like apple pie and looks like a flag—the American flag, not the Confederate flag—let’s agree on some basics.
I decided to form a committee. A few people whom I respect and are knowledgeable and can speak in complete sentences were asked for input. Side note: people who run for office should be able to speak in full sentences. The committee was to list a few guidelines and prepare questions we think they should put on a candidate’s application/nomination form.
Number one was easy. The candidate must be able to name the states and draw them to scale. I personally suggested this, since my freshman American History teacher asked us to do this and I failed miserably. Knowing where Delaware is or how to draw Oklahoma was not an easy task. I am now officially withdrawing my candidacy for president. I still can’t find Delaware, or draw the East Coast with any accuracy, and Oklahoma, well, it has a handle somewhere.
We thought of requiring names and pronunciations of most nations, but seriously, who can do that?
A reading test for comprehension seems essential. Pronouncing words correctly and defining them is not asking too much. There would also be all the basic requirements about helping people across the street and buying Girl Scout cookies. In other words, kindness will be taken into account.
Every candidate must watch all seven seasons of “West Wing” and be able to quote what President Bartlett says to “Dr. Jacobs” the fake “doctor” who hosts a radio call-in show who uses Bible quotes to promote her bigoted and homophobic opinions.
Prior to taking office and being given any say in declaring war, each candidate must watch “Saving Private Ryan,” read the book “Sunflower,” and go through basic military training.
Each candidate must learn to shoot a gun, take hunter safety and pass a test on the types of weaponry available to unstable citizens. They must also interview parents of children shot at school and write a report on no less than three and no more than 1,121 families who lost a child to gun violence.
Each candidate must volunteer to teach each level of Junior Achievement after participating in the training. They also must work at McDonalds, Walmart and in a factory for one month. During those months they must budget to live on only the wage they earn while holding those positions.
This may all seem time consuming, but as with other careers, training and education take time, sacrifice and money. We considered adding a year of work on a cooperative farm, but we really don’t want to be unreasonable.
We felt instructional videos and history books were essential. The movie “Dave” would be required along with reading at least 12 biographies of presidents and “Team of Rivals.” Oh, and I almost forgot, anyone running for office should know that there are three, not one, but three, branches of government, which brings us to requiring a working knowledge of the Constitution.
The candidates must have basic high school science classes, and be willing to sign an oath agreeing that the world is round, not flat. He or she must be able to spell duplicitous and define it, and not be it.
The test will have a subsection with questions about health care around the world, comparative education and climate change. Did we forget anything? Perhaps knowing the Ten Commandments and understanding them. And the Rotary Four Way Test would be nice: “Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Is it beneficial to all concerned?” He or she must truthfully answer yes to each of these.
I think I will make Mr. Roger’s an honorary member of the committee, because he would say a good leader has to be a helper.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
