STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Test should be required of presidential hopefuls

Every candidate must watch all seven seasons of “West Wing” and be able to quote what President Bartlett says to “Dr. Jacobs” the fake “doctor” who hosts a radio call-in show who uses Bible quotes to promote her bigoted and homophobic opinions.

Prior to taking office and being given any say in declaring war, each candidate must watch “Saving Private Ryan,” read the book “Sunflower,” and go through basic military training.

Each candidate must learn to shoot a gun, take hunter safety and pass a test on the types of weaponry available to unstable citizens. They must also interview parents of children shot at school and write a report on no less than three and no more than 1,121 families who lost a child to gun violence.

Each candidate must volunteer to teach each level of Junior Achievement after participating in the training. They also must work at McDonalds, Walmart and in a factory for one month. During those months they must budget to live on only the wage they earn while holding those positions.

This may all seem time consuming, but as with other careers, training and education take time, sacrifice and money. We considered adding a year of work on a cooperative farm, but we really don’t want to be unreasonable.