STELLPFLUG COLUMN: The future isn’t what it used to be

“2021” sounds so futuristic and science fiction-y that I can’t believe I’m living in it. For those of us who had a hard time getting used to just being in the 21st century—we still wrote 19-something-or-other on our checks for months—the year 2021 anchors us soundly into that future. A future where people rarely write checks anymore and dating things is done digitally for us.
We are moving into a year that used to be only a “star date.” Star dates in “Star Trek” were often listed as far out as 5928.5. But since 2021 is past “2001 Space Odyssey” and long past “1984,” let’s just go with the fact that this is the future, and we can expect great things.
We are through so many times that appeared like repeats of the Dark Ages, what with the superstition, the spiraling cultural and economic deterioration, and let’s not forget the plague. I’d say its time for some serious enlightenment.
This will be the only time in history where hindsight will be 2020. If that didn’t make you pause, then maybe seeing the Star of Bethlehem—actually it is the proximity of the planets, Jupiter and Saturn, which hasn’t happened in nearly 600 years, but let’s still say it was the Star of Bethlehem, we needed that in 2020.
Whatever got our attention; whatever gave us an epiphany, let’s let is flow into 2021. Let’s take advantage of our 2020 hindsight and plan our own future.
Each year there are a multitude of cutting-edge discoveries in science, medicine and technology. I continue to be blown away by all the breakthroughs. 2021 will be no different. The interesting part of all the innovations is that from the time we hear about them, to the time they are actually commonplace can take years.
I often save special issues of magazines. “Time,” “Scientific American,” “Smithsonian,” and others. Cleaning out spaces that were designated savings places, I found the Smithsonian 2017 American Ingenuity Awards.
From the new Muppet Julia, who had autism, to new planets that challenged our view of the universe, people introduced wonderful new concepts to all of us.
Life sciences using stem cells for stroke victims, technology changing lives as fast as humanly, and artificial intelligence, possible and ecological discoveries filled our news and our heads.
In 2018, the “Wall Street Journal” had a special insert with an overview of “The Future of Everything.”
This included the first flying car, why artificial intelligence can’t be trusted and bringing extinct species back from the dead. That will really impress my granddaughter who can’t wait to meet a real-life dinosaur.
I also have 2019’s Top Ten emerging technologies and a few more magazines I will discard, when I finish typing. It seems to me, that the fun of saving these was to see whether or not they were really going to come to pass, or be a passing fancy. I’m sure people felt that way when they heard of Ford’s horseless carriage, and look how that turned out.
My observation is that we keep projecting into the future, hardly pausing to appreciate the present.
We are so enamored with all that is possible down the road, that we forget to take account of what is right in front of us.
The future as we know it is all that we don’t yet know. The future is as much for each of us to create as it is for the great scientists, innovators, inventors and even marketers to tell us what it is.
We discovered in the last few years that we have all we need to get by, if we use our own ingenuity, our own resources, and our own foresight. That might be the best epiphany of all.
Don’t get me wrong, I love all the new earth saving and lifesaving discoveries.
At the same time, I’d like to think that we can all decide on our own whether or not we really need a flying car.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.