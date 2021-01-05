STELLPFLUG COLUMN: The future isn’t what it used to be

“2021” sounds so futuristic and science fiction-y that I can’t believe I’m living in it. For those of us who had a hard time getting used to just being in the 21st century—we still wrote 19-something-or-other on our checks for months—the year 2021 anchors us soundly into that future. A future where people rarely write checks anymore and dating things is done digitally for us.

We are moving into a year that used to be only a “star date.” Star dates in “Star Trek” were often listed as far out as 5928.5. But since 2021 is past “2001 Space Odyssey” and long past “1984,” let’s just go with the fact that this is the future, and we can expect great things.

We are through so many times that appeared like repeats of the Dark Ages, what with the superstition, the spiraling cultural and economic deterioration, and let’s not forget the plague. I’d say its time for some serious enlightenment.

This will be the only time in history where hindsight will be 2020. If that didn’t make you pause, then maybe seeing the Star of Bethlehem—actually it is the proximity of the planets, Jupiter and Saturn, which hasn’t happened in nearly 600 years, but let’s still say it was the Star of Bethlehem, we needed that in 2020.