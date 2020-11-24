STELLPFLUG COLUMN: The sense of scents

Can we really smell Christmas? Is there a sweet smell of success? What about the smell of victory or the smell of death?

Our olfactory nerves work overtime for the most part so when we lose our sense of smell, we are losing more than just the faint scents round us, we are losing deeper responses to topical aromas.

Losing olfaction, the sense of smell, denies us of the cookie, bread, cinnamon, and chicken dinner delights before the actual consumption. It also limits our sensations and responses to the world around us.

For me, the smell of oak brings to mind our first fireplace in our first house that first winter with a baby in the basket nearby as we read to our 3-year-old. Someone else might be reminded of the fires out west and the constant smoke in their eyes, the fear and the choking.

Smells can trigger responses with little censorship, bypassing the brain and avoiding interpretation. We just react. We can be repulsed by some things and we can revel in others.

The smell of pine is worth inhaling anytime, whether it is outdoors or in a freshly cleaned house. Lavender is soothing, and English leather, ever so light, reminds me of early years of dating, but I thought it was his car, not him.