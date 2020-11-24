STELLPFLUG COLUMN: The sense of scents

Can we really smell Christmas? Is there a sweet smell of success? What about the smell of victory or the smell of death?
Our olfactory nerves work overtime for the most part so when we lose our sense of smell, we are losing more than just the faint scents round us, we are losing deeper responses to topical aromas.
Losing olfaction, the sense of smell, denies us of the cookie, bread, cinnamon, and chicken dinner delights before the actual consumption. It also limits our sensations and responses to the world around us.
For me, the smell of oak brings to mind our first fireplace in our first house that first winter with a baby in the basket nearby as we read to our 3-year-old. Someone else might be reminded of the fires out west and the constant smoke in their eyes, the fear and the choking.
Smells can trigger responses with little censorship, bypassing the brain and avoiding interpretation. We just react. We can be repulsed by some things and we can revel in others.
The smell of pine is worth inhaling anytime, whether it is outdoors or in a freshly cleaned house. Lavender is soothing, and English leather, ever so light, reminds me of early years of dating, but I thought it was his car, not him.
Essential oils have been used for centuries to transform mood and productivity. Lemon and lavender have been touted as key players in aromatherapy. Lemon to promote concentration and clarifying abilities, lavender to help emotional stress and have a calming effect.
I never understood perfume, because even the most sophisticated and expensive scents reminded me of sweet-ish or musky old people. Maybe that’s because growing up, I only knew old people to douse themselves in colognes on Saturday night, which often lingered in my overly warm and stuffy church on Sunday mornings. Not an easy thing to stomach on an empty stomach.
I am not a fan of bottled scents in general and of sweet tangy scents in particular. Even candles can bring on a certain reminiscence of those days of crowded rooms with too many smells.
Having dissed the whole lot, I will return and make my exceptions. There is a smell to everything and most smells remind us of something unique to our own lives. Perfumeries and other businesses are capturing that in newly-marketed products.
Some are unique, others are just wrong. Why would anyone want buy Eau de Bacon or Folle de Burnt Toast? Ok, I made those up, but I did see a bottle of Burger King Perfume selling for $250 on eBay. It smells “flame grilled.” Oh yum.
A company called Sucreabeille had put out a new scent called “We Ride at Dawn,” dedicated to all the health care workers during these trying times with 100% of the proceeds going to Doctors Without Borders. The scent? “Hot black tea with honey and coffee absolute to rise early, cardamon vanilla for comfort, bitter almonds for the lost, a shot of whiskey for strength.”
My all-time favorite, which comes highly recommended, is the new fragrance Powell’s Bookstore in Portland, Oregon, has been marketing. It is a unisex fragrance with the notes of wood, violet, and “biblichor”—old book smell.
Now that I have thought about it, I do miss the smell of a bookstore. Old books especially. In fact, I’m sure there was a time I would have dated someone who smelled like books. Nothing says intellect and literature like the smell of old books.
For only $24.95 you can engulf yourself in this volume of fragrance. “Like the crimson rhododendrons in Rebecca, the heady fragrance of old paper creates an atmosphere ripe with mood and possibility.” That’s not all. “Invoking a labyrinth of books; secret libraries; ancient scrolls; and cognac swilled by philosopher kings, Powell’s by Powell’s delivers the wearer to a place of wonder, discovery and magic heretofore only known in literature.”
Wow, send me three. That finishes my shopping list. Can you sell the essence of joy?
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
