STELLPFLUG COLUMN: The top is where you stop

To get to the top of Squaw Peak in Arizona, which has been renamed Piestewa Peak, you need to climb 1,208 feet vertically over a distance of 1.2 miles. The sunrise is spectacular. The view of the mountains, the sky and the magnificent southwest landscape takes your breath away. Or maybe I was breathless because of the climb.

I had hiked up that trail several times before, but the one time I remember best was at dawn with a wedding party. My friend was along and willingly got up to join us that day. The morning after a wedding isn’t always the best time to rally a group for a serious hike but Squaw Peak sunrise was well worth it.

After about three-quarters of the way she chose to pause. She loved the setting and appreciated the groups enthusiasm, but she stopped. She chose to sit on a boulder on the side of the mountain. She told us she would wait for us to return and join us for the descent. That was that.

I forged ahead casting potential heart issues to the wind. I broke a sweat with pride knowing I would get bragging rights. I was sure the view was better from the top, not three-quarters of the way up. I was determined to prove how young I was — not very. I pushed myself for the sake of pushing myself.

My friend was quite comfortable choosing her own pace, her own destination and her own time to stop. She has always been able to choose her own activities, and not succumb to peer pressure. That is one of the things I always admired about her.

She was having a wonderful time with friends on a beautiful morning and that in itself was enough. She was more than happy to keep her own company and view the sunrise on her perch in solitude and meditation. She had no desire to sprain an ankle or be so short of breath that it was worrisome.

Her journey was done when she said it was. When I limped past her, hoping I would make it to the top, I knew only ego and vanity kept me going. I also know that her philosophy could be employed in so many ways.

We beat ourselves up week after week, year after year, pushing ourselves to a top that is created not by us, but by outside forces. We keep adding more things on our plate and more to our lists and pushing that finish line out further. We believe it is the right thing, because we have been conditioned. There are envelopes that need pushing and boxes that need thinking outside of.

In fact, I have spent much of my life repeating those accepted wisdoms and teaching ways to stretch ourselves. I always believed it was for our benefit, to become more resilient, more open to change. I am not disputing those philosophies in general. I am questioning them when it comes to every single day and every single activity or challenge.

Setting goals and pushing yourself is great. Spending every day trying to prove something to yourself or others is not.

Life can be complete without climbing Mt. Everest. I admire the people who do, but my pinnacle might be leisurely repeating a trek to Harney Peak, renamed Black Elk Peak, in South Dakota. I can hike to the top of St. Peter’s Dome, right here in Wisconsin, and be amazed by the color, impressed by the landscape and satisfied with the days exercise.

Our lives are complete without doing it all. I learned that from my friend long ago, it just took a while to sink in. I think I should buy her the t-shirt that says, one day she said, “nope, not today.” And she lived happily ever after.

