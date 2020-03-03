STELLPFLUG COLUMN: The truth about lying is that everyone does it, right?

There are still a few truly naïve individuals who think lying is wrong. I happen to be one of them. I realize this is a childish and unrealistic expectation of others and I am trying to cast aside such high expectations and unrealistic beliefs that no longer fit into today’s society. After all, everybody lies.
At least that is what the researchers, experts and real psychologists tell us. Statistically the numbers vary, but it is purported that everyone lies a number of times daily and, according to a study for the University of Virginia, we can’t believe at least one-fifth of all social exchanges, because they are dripping with falsehoods.
If deception is rampant, and if the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche is right, lying is a condition of life. Am I the only one disheartened by that? Fibs, white lies, inaccuracies, stretching the truth, embellishing are all part of a normal day’s interaction? Really?
What started with the length of a fish flows into tales of colleges children were accepted to but “chose” not to go to. It doesn’t take long after that to move right up to taxes and real estate transactions, and weight and height and hair color. Just like that. Tales of meeting famous people and owning one of a kind Barbie dolls are really just the tip of the iceberg.
If we accept that this is the way of the world, do we have to try to understand why people do it? Do we have to try to figure out how they get by with it? How is it they are believed? Lies change outcomes of family, friendships, business relationships and government.
I understand why you want to tell your wife she looks good in a dress, or assure a child he did great on that piece of artwork. I even understand why someone might not admit he didn’t vote or got his third speeding ticket. What I don’t understand is blatant hurtful gossip, misinformation, or bragging to the point of Pinocchio reincarnate.
There is an old Jim Carrey movie called “Liar Liar” in which the main character can’t avoid telling the truth after his son’s birthday wish is for his dad to stop lying.
It may have been inspired by a true documented case about a man who passed out and had convulsions when he tried to tell a lie. That patient was a high ranking official in the European Economic Community. It was disastrous to his career, and it was eventually diagnosed as a rare form of epilepsy caused by a brain tumor. You guessed it. It was called the Pinocchio Syndrome.
I wouldn’t want to wish a disease on anyone, but wouldn’t it be refreshing if more people had it?
I understand the consequences of calling someone out on a lie. When conversation turns to a series of statements that are just wrong, can be proved to be incorrect, there are those of us who call it out. I remember the first time I simply said to my mom, as kindly as possible, “I understand how you might think that, but you know it’s not true, right?”
If she could have flung open the car door where she was held captive, she would have bolted and slammed the door on me. How dare I question? She almost teared up. I am not sure if it was my adult impertinence or if she was just so embarrassed at being busted. Either way, it was clearly the wrong thing to do. She clammed up after she told me that, if I didn’t believe what she said, she wouldn’t say anything. That really didn’t last long.
As I was writing this sentence, my sister asked me what I was writing about. I quickly said, “It’s about the humane treatment of cattle in Switzerland and their ingenious mode of recycling manure.” Where did that come from? I didn’t want to tell her I made our mother cry in my car over 20 years ago. I didn’t want to tell her I was writing about lying. Whoa, that was way too easy. I guess everybody does lie.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.