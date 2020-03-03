STELLPFLUG COLUMN: The truth about lying is that everyone does it, right?

There are still a few truly naïve individuals who think lying is wrong. I happen to be one of them. I realize this is a childish and unrealistic expectation of others and I am trying to cast aside such high expectations and unrealistic beliefs that no longer fit into today’s society. After all, everybody lies.

At least that is what the researchers, experts and real psychologists tell us. Statistically the numbers vary, but it is purported that everyone lies a number of times daily and, according to a study for the University of Virginia, we can’t believe at least one-fifth of all social exchanges, because they are dripping with falsehoods.

If deception is rampant, and if the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche is right, lying is a condition of life. Am I the only one disheartened by that? Fibs, white lies, inaccuracies, stretching the truth, embellishing are all part of a normal day’s interaction? Really?

What started with the length of a fish flows into tales of colleges children were accepted to but “chose” not to go to. It doesn’t take long after that to move right up to taxes and real estate transactions, and weight and height and hair color. Just like that. Tales of meeting famous people and owning one of a kind Barbie dolls are really just the tip of the iceberg.