I want my grandchildren to grow up in the 1950s. I want them to run and play freely in their neighborhoods, fearing only rusty nails, not predators and perverts.
I want them to have manners, dress appropriately for things — not pajamas to the grocery store and flip flops to church— and I want them to know what picking a kohlrabi fresh out of the garden tastes like.
I want them to eat treats that are unhealthy but untainted with Roundup, DDT, or other chemicals that eventually will cause cancer, kill them, make them sterile, or all three.
I want them to play with everyone nicely, because that is what is expected by all the nuns and teachers who actually had authority and were listened to and respected.
I want them to know what it is like to earn money for themselves with jobs, and have errands they can do with pride and with no supervision or instruction.
I want them to not have to carry keys or cell phones. I want them to talk to strangers, be able to accept candy on a bus, to make new friends and bring them home for lunch without a second thought.
Is this asking too much? I just want them to enjoy a car ride without being strapped in a breath away from suffocating. They are in that $600 to $900 car seat that will be declared unsafe next year and the newer version will be unsafe for their younger siblings. On second thought, I’ll keep the car seats. Some additions to safety and health are a good thing. I’ll keep the bike helmets, too.
You have free articles remaining.
I want them to drink from a garden hose, not a Yeti that has far more bacteria than any hose we ever had. I want them to make forts out of cardboard or blankets, and lay on their backs on the lawn watching the clouds roll by.
There is a story every now and then about parents being visited by the police and child protective services for allowing children to play outside unsupervised, or letting them walk home from school without an adult.
That is a far cry from the 1950s version, or even the 1980s version of biking the entire community for baseball practice, piano lessons or play practice. When there is enough real child neglect out there to keep every government agency busy for years, arresting parents for allowing their children some independence and responsibility hardly seems warranted.
I don’t want things to go back to the ‘60s where pregnant women were smoking and drinking, trampolines had no nets and childproofing was years away. I don’t need nuns who smacked kids for whispering or bowls of cereal with spoons full of sugar on them.
I’ll even concede that I never wanted my children to hitchhike like we did in the ‘70s, standing on the side of busy highways and getting into just anyone’s car to get home from college. I even agree that sunscreen is better than baby oil for tanning, although recent studies have shined a bad light on that. Which reminds me of Mercurochrome, an over-the-counter antiseptic that stung, smelled, and stained so we knew it was working, that was used on everything. Later it was found to be harmful enough to affect kidneys, brain function and babies in utero.
Now that I think of it, the ‘50s had its flaws, the ‘60s held controversy and unrest, the ‘70s had dangers, the ‘80s were unsettling — maybe there never were the truly good old days.
We had air raid drills and were taught to hide under our desks to be safe from nuclear attacks, but the difference between that and terrorist attack drills is that the Russians never came. Maybe each decade can be written about with Dickensian aplomb. “It was the best of times; it was the worst of times…”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)