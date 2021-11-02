STELLPFLUG COLUMN: There’s a day for everything

I applaud Quest Engineering for organizing many fun events for the families of the team. Brewers games and golf outings and picnics to name a few. This year National M&M Day was a huge hit when the team at Quest decided to have a little extra fun. They not only had an abundance of M&Ms on hand, but had a vote for the favorite M&M flavor. As it turned out, Peanut Butter M&M’s won. And to think I didn’t even know it was national M&M Day earlier this month.
What other important days am I missing? I totally missed National Fetch Day, but a video of my friends’ cat, who thinks she’s a dog, reminded me. She’ll play fetch for hours and returns items better than most dogs I know. Seriously, I didn’t even know there was such a day. I wonder if she posted any videos on National Hairball Day?
I don’t know most of the National This and That Days and it seems they keep adding more. We are familiar with May Day and Memorial Day and Labor Day, but I didn’t hear anyone talk about National Naked Gardening Day.
Mother’s Day has been around for a long time, but did you know there was a Mother-in-Laws Day? I’ll bet most daughters-in-law don’t either. Pumpkin Spice Latte Day can’t have been around for too many years, but what would our county be without it?
There’s a National Avocado Day and although we have it here in the states, I doubt that Mexico celebrates it, even though 80% of our avocados come from Mexico. It didn’t even exist until 2017 when a meal delivery business in California started it.
Some days are initiated to create awareness, like health issues, safety, literacy and nutrition. Others to promote a product like pork, dairy, the aforementioned avocado, calzones. There is also Beer Day, National Dark Chocolate Day, National White Wine Day, National Rose Wine Day, National Drink Wine Day, you get the picture.
Some days are named for and celebrated on a given person’s birthday. National Talk Show Hosts Day is on Johnny Carson’s Birthday, Oct. 23. Other days are just totally whimsical like national Bobblehead Day and Squirrel Appreciation Day.
I love hearing about World Kindness Day, Join Hands Day and Friendship Day. Do Something Kind for Your Neighbor Day and Teacher Appreciation Day make sense. But I have no clue what National Foam Rolling day is; and National Produce Misting Day seems a bit grocery-storic to me. I suppose if you love Mickey Mouse, celebrating his birthday on Nov. 18 is reasonable, but I’d stick with family and friends and other members of the human race if you want to buy gifts.
I’m glad there is National Reading Day, and National Read a Book Day, National Read Across America Day and the month of March is National Reading Month. I don’t think you can have too many days focused on reading.
March is also National Nutrition Month, National Music in Our Schools Month, and National Celery Month among others, so it’s no wonder we can’t keep the days straight when multiple themes share days and whole months.
October had more than 100 different things to celebrate and black cats, pumpkins and apples are among them. It means you have to double up. You could theoretically have to celebrate your gerbil, hats, candy corn and brother-in-law all on the same day. November brings Donut Day and Deviled Eggs Day but take note of Nov. 4, National Men Make Dinner Day.
December has St. Nicholas Day, Pearl Harbor Day and Christmas Day. That is enough for me so those of you who need to recognize National Noodle Ring Day on Dec. 11, go ahead, but I won’t be with you.
I personally think I will start acknowledging Take a Hike Day and also Relaxation Day with a special shout out to National Roof Over Your Head Day. I won’t recognize Flossing Day, because that might suggest we floss just that day. One Dec. 31, although I don’t fancy champagne, I will pause, and toast to another year of days.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.