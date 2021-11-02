STELLPFLUG COLUMN: There’s a day for everything

I applaud Quest Engineering for organizing many fun events for the families of the team. Brewers games and golf outings and picnics to name a few. This year National M&M Day was a huge hit when the team at Quest decided to have a little extra fun. They not only had an abundance of M&Ms on hand, but had a vote for the favorite M&M flavor. As it turned out, Peanut Butter M&M’s won. And to think I didn’t even know it was national M&M Day earlier this month.

What other important days am I missing? I totally missed National Fetch Day, but a video of my friends’ cat, who thinks she’s a dog, reminded me. She’ll play fetch for hours and returns items better than most dogs I know. Seriously, I didn’t even know there was such a day. I wonder if she posted any videos on National Hairball Day?

I don’t know most of the National This and That Days and it seems they keep adding more. We are familiar with May Day and Memorial Day and Labor Day, but I didn’t hear anyone talk about National Naked Gardening Day.

Mother’s Day has been around for a long time, but did you know there was a Mother-in-Laws Day? I’ll bet most daughters-in-law don’t either. Pumpkin Spice Latte Day can’t have been around for too many years, but what would our county be without it?