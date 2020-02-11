STELLPFLUG COLUMN: There’s no business like snow-in-the-mail business

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of my care packages that first autumn was a large box of leaves. I told him to spread them around in his office or living room to feel a little less homesick. By that time in his life he was quite accustomed to this kind of missive. Very little was made of it because unusual packages from mom are not really unusual.

What I didn’t send is snowballs for his freezer that first winter. Since those were part of his childhood, he may appreciate the gesture, and even humored his co-workers, but the dry ice and complications of packing seemed a bit too much, even for me.

Out of curiosity, not because I was really planning to mail snow, I Googled mailing snowballs. What to my wondering eyes did appear, but a company dedicated to mailing snow? I was jealous that I didn’t think of it and appalled at the extravagance people engage in, all at the same time. Truth be told, if someone can make a business out of shipping snow, more power to him.

The company, called ShipSnowYo, presently based in Massachusetts, has sent out more than 10,000 pounds of snow to 48 states. In fact, demand was so high they had to outsource to Vermont and Colorado to satisfy orders. What started out as an idea to ship snow to their friends, turned into a mail-order business. They guarantee the snow arriving as snow and the company has great reviews to back it up.