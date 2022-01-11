STELLPFLUG COLUMN: There’s snow place like home

I’m sure the vacationers wanted their money back. The residents who are die hard skiers—there aren’t many, but what they lack in number they make up for in enthusiasm—were just waiting for this sporadic event. They dust off old skis, drive to the summit and enjoy what we take for granted. Winter sports are not two words that go together in those sunny beach spots many Midwesterners dream about. Never having been there, I can only imagine the excitement of those shorts and T-shirt wearing natives when the national weather service announces a need for snowplows.

All this occurs high in the volcanic mountains, of course. Mauna Kea is a summit of 13,796 feet and Mauna Loa is 13,678 feet high. The truth is, most of us living much closer to the sea couldn’t even consider walking, much less skiing at that altitude. Lack of oxygen would put us down before we even tied our ski boots. Not that I wouldn’t try it; I just might not live to talk about it.