STELLPFLUG COLUMN: There’s snow place like home

When snow fell in tropical Brazil in July 2021, I saw it as a miracle. They saw it as an intense cold snap due to radical climate change. What is natures beauty to some is a threat or a nuisance to others. From Florida to Los Angeles to the Sahara Desert, there have been snow events that take the breath away. Unfortunately, it takes away their power, their ability to move around freely and sometimes their common sense.
In Rome, a snowstorm that lasted half an hour and melted within a few hours caused traffic delays, runs on local grocers and some residents used it as an excuse to skip work. In 1989, five inches of snow immobilized the area even though I’m sure they thought it was “like totally cool!”
I would be remiss if I didn’t dedicate at least one column each year to my all-time favorite white substance, snow. Nope. I don’t like milk or vanilla ice cream. As I sit here, the brown landscape lacks any hint of what winter wonderlands require. The child in me screams out that Christmas needs snow. A holiday break without a snowman is just wrong. The Hallmark movies make their own snow, I wonder how much that costs?
When I read about a rare blizzard in Hawaii, I was taken aback. Alaska is a given, but Hawaii? Who knew that along with volcanos and tsunamis and earthquakes, they could be shocked and awed by 12 inches of our familiar winter phenomenon?
I’m sure the vacationers wanted their money back. The residents who are die hard skiers—there aren’t many, but what they lack in number they make up for in enthusiasm—were just waiting for this sporadic event. They dust off old skis, drive to the summit and enjoy what we take for granted. Winter sports are not two words that go together in those sunny beach spots many Midwesterners dream about. Never having been there, I can only imagine the excitement of those shorts and T-shirt wearing natives when the national weather service announces a need for snowplows.
All this occurs high in the volcanic mountains, of course. Mauna Kea is a summit of 13,796 feet and Mauna Loa is 13,678 feet high. The truth is, most of us living much closer to the sea couldn’t even consider walking, much less skiing at that altitude. Lack of oxygen would put us down before we even tied our ski boots. Not that I wouldn’t try it; I just might not live to talk about it.
Unique weather events keep us all on our toes and the good old-fashioned snow days bring joy to our hearts for reasons related to our childhood. Other children only read about such bonuses based on location. Having no memories of snow, the sandaled Mediterranean residents, took advantage of the Feb. 17 event in 2021 to build a snowman and the photographs posted were surreal. They didn’t lack for creativity, only the outerwear to complement the activity.
Citizens of Athens and Malibu all hear about snow days and in their jealousy, they take advantage of these rare events. We all remember that one big blizzard, that snowstorm that lasted for days, the time we were snowed in and had to eat all the ice cream, because the power was out. We retell the story of when someone had to deliver the baby at home, when flashlights and candles made the house glow, when you broke both shovels, and swore a lot. I used to hear about the March storm in 1959 shutting down everything, even the trains.
I gave birth to my third child during a snowstorm. We were cozy in the hospital. Meetings were cancelled that night so neither of us even missed anything, the other children were safe and cared for and it was a magical and memorable event.
The December snow event on the big Island of Hawaii and other unusual occurrences remind me that the Midwest is the place to be and there’s snow place like home.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.