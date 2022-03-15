STELLPFLUG COLUMN: This is no laughing matter

It wasn’t just politics, but I’m sure that played a role. It wasn’t totally the pandemic, but the last two years did lack glee. It wasn’t even the endless appeal to stop global warming, although that weighs heavily with a feeling of helplessness at times. It just happened. Probably a combination of all these things.

I seemed to have lost my sense of humor. It didn’t happen all at once. Gradually, I found less and less of the world around me funny. Nothing tickled my funny bone. Few things made me belly laugh and my guffaws were few and far between. Then I found out, I wasn’t alone. Others were experiencing the same thing.

The late-night talk show hosts used to make us laugh, “Saturday Night Live” always seemed clever, creative, and humorous, and cartoons were artistically snarky. Then all we saw and heard were harsh attacks lightly disguised as humor. We realized then, good-hearted humor and witty commentary of days gone by were under siege.

What used to be well thought out comedy and tightly phrased in language that was intended to build up to a punch line became a series of just plain punches. And instead of the tickle to the funny bone, it was a punch to the gut, sometimes right to the heart or soul.

Where is Johnny Carson when we need him? Why does Jay Leno hide in a garage when we could use some of his less biting humor? It seemed like even a tribute could turn into a nasty roast and make everyone uncomfortable. That’s what was happening and we all were the victims. The dementors had come and refused to vacate the globe.

I miss Chevy Chase and Steve Martin. I miss humor without vulgarity, insults, and racism, sexism, and jibes at religion. Unless it’s about religions that are allowed multiple wives without allowing multiple husbands, then let it rip.

I am not amused by the jokes about older people forgetting their glasses, their keys and why they went upstairs. The reason for that could be that I take it personally. I have been doing those things long before I reached this level of maturity, but it’s still not funny.

It could be that I experience days of contradictions. As I get ready to go out to lunch with a friend, my mind flits to someone who lost his job.

While I am happily and freely skiing in a State Park, someone is huddled in a subway, awaiting her fate.

When I get ready to see my children and grandchildren, I sometimes think of all those who have lost either or both, to war, to mental illness, to drugs, or a multitude of conditions beyond control.

It’s a conundrum, a little like survivors guilt, but more like seeing too much of reality, too much of the time. Not having an opportunity to laugh with others during the pandemic didn’t help. Missing funerals to mourn with friends, and skipping happy celebrations certainly contributed to limiting opportunities to share feelings.

According to some doctors and psychologists, health issues can affect sense of humor, but I’ve never felt healthier. One behavioral scientist claims that once people enter the workforce, or around age 23 they begin to lose their sense of humor. That would mean we are all doomed. Even Betty White said we were losing our sense of humor as a nation.

Time to return to the best medicine, the best cure all, the best reconciliation tool. I know I am planning to add a lot more light hearted activities and banter to my daily life. Not sure exactly how, but I’ll work on it. Fred Allen is quoted as saying “It is a bad thing to suppress laughter. It goes back down and spreads to your hips.”

I saw a photo of two rubber ducks. One said, “Quack.” The other said, “I was going to say that.” It made me smile. That’s a start. When thinking about all the bad things all around us, remember, if the world didn’t suck, we’d all fall off.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.