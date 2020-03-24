STELLPFLUG COLUMN: This 'new normal' leaves many of us feeling anxious

We are learning a new language and the meanings of the words are becoming quite clear. “Hunkering down” is what we used to do in a snowstorm. Now it is becoming mandatory.

“Flattening the curve” is new to most of us and means using isolation measures to keep the daily number of the coronavirus disease cases at a manageable level. This is what we have come to. It’s not about avoiding the infection. It’s about limiting the numbers on any given day to not overwhelm the health care facilities. And using language that needs explaining.

As for the “new normal,” that’s a term I enjoyed when it referenced relationships, family life and changing times. I don’t want to associate it with panic, hoarding toilet paper and schools closing indefinitely. Or maybe that is the new normal.

“Social distancing” has been introduced as a trendy way of saying keep your distance. It is from the Emory Bogardus psychological testing scale that empirically measures people’s willingness to minimize contact with one another. It actually was used to measure prejudice against ethical and racial groups, but it’s a catchy phrase, isn’t it?

Actually, it also describes the distance which an animal can stand to be away from its group before beginning to feel anxious. I can’t be the only one who is a bit anxious.