STELLPFLUG COLUMN: To infinity and beyond, or at least Mars

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission on its way, there is more buzz about the Red Planet, and along with that, Martians. Maybe not Martians like little green men from all our favorite movies of days gone by, and maybe not Matt Damon, but at least some form of life on Mars.

If it’s true that where there is smoke there is fire, can we safely and scientifically say where there is water there is life? With all the focus on climate change, all the natural disasters and upheaval around the world, people seem to be looking for a planet B. Could we ever emigrate to another planet safely and continue life as we know it?

This is the stuff science fiction is made of and we are eating it up as our own planet seems to be turning on us. When scientists found a huge underground reservoir of liquid water on Mars a few years ago, the glimmer of hope was there. Researchers at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics were working on this and it hasn’t been confirmed or denied, except to say a lake was indeed found under an icecap, and NASA’s reconnaissance orbiter also photographed it.