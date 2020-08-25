STELLPFLUG COLUMN: To infinity and beyond, or at least Mars

With NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission on its way, there is more buzz about the Red Planet, and along with that, Martians. Maybe not Martians like little green men from all our favorite movies of days gone by, and maybe not Matt Damon, but at least some form of life on Mars.
If it’s true that where there is smoke there is fire, can we safely and scientifically say where there is water there is life? With all the focus on climate change, all the natural disasters and upheaval around the world, people seem to be looking for a planet B. Could we ever emigrate to another planet safely and continue life as we know it?
This is the stuff science fiction is made of and we are eating it up as our own planet seems to be turning on us. When scientists found a huge underground reservoir of liquid water on Mars a few years ago, the glimmer of hope was there. Researchers at the Italian National Institute for Astrophysics were working on this and it hasn’t been confirmed or denied, except to say a lake was indeed found under an icecap, and NASA’s reconnaissance orbiter also photographed it.
The excitement died down when the data revealed that the water may be only in the polar ice caps. There was water, but it could have been a billion years ago. That wasn’t exactly discouraging, just a bit of a setback. The debate rages on whether the planet was once warm and wet or cold and icy, but water did seem to play a part in the makeup of the planet. When you are rounding off to billions, it does seem a bit difficult to get a handle on the up-to-the-minute weather data.
Space exploration has always captured our attention and certainly our imagination. The instruments on the Perseverance are mostly geared toward learning more about the planet’s geology and astrobiology, but the MOXIE-Mars Oxygen In-Situ Resource Utilization Experiment, is focused on converting Martian carbon dioxide into oxygen. To be clear, it is focused on finding out if that is even possible. Providing oxygen for fuel and breathable air for future missions is huge.
I’m amused by the way the people involved in this mission talk. John McNamee, the 2020 Mars project manager said, “There is still a lot of road between us and Mars, about 290 million miles.” My mind can’t even compute that kind of distance or number, but for this professional team it is just a measurement, and part of their vernacular.
Looking for signs of ancient life on other planets is beyond exciting. What a nice change from the worries of the pandemic and the adversarial and combative political climate.
The fourth planet from the sun carries the name of the Roman god of war and now more than ever we need to focus on a war that doesn’t hurt anyone. We need to look beyond the here and now and think of the future of civilization.
Although right now other planets seem inhospitable to humans, ours doesn’t seem so supportive of life either, now that I think about it, we have to consider making friends with any planet that isn’t in the process of self-destruction. With possible water flow and the fact that if you weighed 150 pounds on Earth, you’d only weigh 52 pounds on Mars, what’s not to like? Just having two moons makes it more exotic and romantic.
Right now, only robots are on Mars exploring and cavorting around the surface. Gathering data and assessing the situation, they will report back to all who anxiously await news. Time to find old episodes of “My Favorite Martian” and brush up on silliness before we consult “National Geographic” for the real scoop.
Meanwhile we can keep an open mind while scientists continue their work. I wouldn’t pack my bags just yet, or sit by the door waiting to be beamed up. But isn’t it refreshing to think about something so out of this world?
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
