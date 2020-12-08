STELLPFLUG COLUMN: To whom it may concern

We often ask each other for a Christmas wish list. Hints and ideas, brands and sizes to make it easier to buy gifts for each other. I’ve been thinking about mine this year, and I am afraid I won’t be very helpful.
You see, I don’t really need a new scarf since I don’t plan to be going anywhere and last year’s gift is so lovely and like new, but scarves are nice.
No need to buy me a food gift basket full of goodies unless I could share them with friends and neighbors who stop by on their holiday travels. That Virginia ham or Omaha meat products probably wouldn’t taste as good without the table crowded with guests.
Cozy socks are always so thoughtful, but unless they make me feel as cozy as snuggling with a 3-year-old on my lap reading his favorite storybook, I guess I don’t really need those either.
Don’t buy me a CD if it doesn’t sound like children or grandchildren practicing piano. The real music to my ears is a child proudly showing me a newly-learned piece on the keyboard. I’d rather not have a new DVD because the sound quality can never replicate the holiday happy-noise at family gatherings. And the laugh tracks on any series you might choose would sound hollow compared to the cacophony of children playing all around us.
I definitely don’t want perfume unless it smells like a baby’s head. If it smells like my new grandbaby whom I haven’t met yet, I’ll take a gallon. Don’t buy me a game or puzzle, because solitaire is not really my thing and without anyone to share the challenge with, I’m OK with what I have now.
Blankets are wonderful, and I love my weighted blanket from a couple of years ago, but nothing keeps me as warm as a full house of activity and animated conversation constantly interrupted and changed and fused with whispers and shushes and giggles.
I don’t need boots or shoes unless they can transport me to your home safely. In fact, if we were in a Harry Potter book, I would ask for a new broom. Not just a Shooting Star either, I’d want a brand-new Nimbus 2000.
I don’t really need any more tea, because it is lasting twice as long, and my baking pans and utensils are only used when I can take treats to friends and neighbors.
I guess I could use more stationary. In addition to FaceTime and Zoom, I am writing a lot more letters. Yes, maybe a roll of stamps as well. I would like to keep the post office going strong.
I’d put wine on my list, but there isn’t enough wine on the planet to substitute for a shared cup of tea. I’d also rather not suggest I’m in need of libation, I don’t want to give the wrong impression.
I like books, but I’ll need two copies please. Then I can have a new book for the Nana and Q Book Club. We read the same things and discuss via iPads. I love joke books to share with a 7-year-old who loves jokes.
You all know what I want. I want this to be over. I want everyone to bring me their smiling faces, warm hugs, and I want the little ones who back up like a truck with sound effects to get to my lap with a book in hand. I know I speak for many of us who have not held a baby or hugged a grandmother in months and months. I speak for anyone who has not eaten inside a restaurant, gone to a movie, a play, a concert or a ball game. I speak for those who are keeping others safe and sacrificing the joys of daily living and holiday gatherings.
What I really want is for you to share your lives, your worries, your hopes and dreams. Ask me questions and tell me your views. What I want is for you all to stay healthy, to be happy, and to be there to hug and hold, soon.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
