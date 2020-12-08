STELLPFLUG COLUMN: To whom it may concern

Blankets are wonderful, and I love my weighted blanket from a couple of years ago, but nothing keeps me as warm as a full house of activity and animated conversation constantly interrupted and changed and fused with whispers and shushes and giggles.

I don’t need boots or shoes unless they can transport me to your home safely. In fact, if we were in a Harry Potter book, I would ask for a new broom. Not just a Shooting Star either, I’d want a brand-new Nimbus 2000.

I don’t really need any more tea, because it is lasting twice as long, and my baking pans and utensils are only used when I can take treats to friends and neighbors.

I guess I could use more stationary. In addition to FaceTime and Zoom, I am writing a lot more letters. Yes, maybe a roll of stamps as well. I would like to keep the post office going strong.

I’d put wine on my list, but there isn’t enough wine on the planet to substitute for a shared cup of tea. I’d also rather not suggest I’m in need of libation, I don’t want to give the wrong impression.

I like books, but I’ll need two copies please. Then I can have a new book for the Nana and Q Book Club. We read the same things and discuss via iPads. I love joke books to share with a 7-year-old who loves jokes.