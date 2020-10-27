STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Trick-or-treat or just eat the candy

There are so many other scary things going on around us, Halloween pales by comparison. Ghosts and ghoul, skeletons and witches hardly move the needle of frightening this year. With gloves and hand sanitizers, some people will choose to set out a bowl of treats and be done with it. Others will invest a little more labor-intensive candy tree or fence with an honor system of pick one and leave the rest for others.
Neighborhood parades are fun, and distanced, and it’s a way to get a few oohs and ahhhs for the costume display. Others might choose to turn their yards into a candy graveyard, imitating the Easter egg hunt concept. There are drive-thru options, as well as creating chutes, zip-lines or pitch and toss attempts for candy delivery six feet away. As in, dress as a football quarterback or baseball pitcher and give it your best shot.
We know there will be a certain amount of trick-or-treating, but social distancing will prevent contact and handoff of treats. This will require ingenuity, and revamping on the part of the distributers. Rocking Halloween may be a bit more challenging, but I know one couple who is up to the task.
Jamie and Jason Kratz-Gullickson have been at it for more than 20 years so they are not going to let a little pandemic, chaos and unrest spoil their fun. And the fun is in the process as well as the execution—pardon the pun.
Although they have enjoyed and decorated for the holiday for 20 years, it has only been since her first year in remission that they have gone over the top with creativity and elaborate full-on thematic décor. She could hardly don her costume and set up the tea table for their “Alice in Wonderland” theme in 2015, but by 2016 their “Jurassic Park” was amazing. With gates and dinosaurs, they were the hit of the neighborhood, and beyond.
They decide on a theme a full year ahead of time and start collecting odds and ends to make their building and designing economical.
This year the theme is “Area 51” complete with a spaceship, a UFO and minions. Utilizing an old bed frame, an old door, an umbrella, cardboard, mirrors, bed sheets, LED lights and miscellaneous other items, they will create a scene worthy of a “B”-movie set.
The rockets will be open chutes that allow treats to slide down the porch into a waiting trick-or-treat bucket or bag, keeping the costumed guests a safe 8-10-feet from the hosts.
Built with 4-foot sections of cardboard tubing from the habitat Restore, these rockets are connected with 3D printed brackets so they have two 4-foot chutes. The upper end is held up with a shepherd’s hook and the lower end stabilized with a trailer jack.
All this is to make sure children have an opportunity to dress up, get out a bit and receive a few treats in a safe way. The Alien Queen and the NASA astronaut will make sure all goes well. In fact, they will be including individually wrapped masks with their selection of treats.
Not everyone has the vision or interest in building clouds with “Great Stuff” foam insulation, but for some, this kind of creativity allows for self-expression and certainly diversion. I for one, was happy to provide a “Cat in the Hat” outfit out of tights, and a striped cardboard hat. Not all of us are that talented and some of us are basically costume challenged, much less adept at thematic decorations.
For those who choose to remain home, there are movies and games specifically for Halloween. Treats and old-fashioned bobbing for apples in the garage is just fine. By now we all know there are no rules for this unprecedented time, and whatever you choose, be safe, and have fun. And please, no coronavirus costumes, they are way too scary.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
