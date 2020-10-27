STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Trick-or-treat or just eat the candy

There are so many other scary things going on around us, Halloween pales by comparison. Ghosts and ghoul, skeletons and witches hardly move the needle of frightening this year. With gloves and hand sanitizers, some people will choose to set out a bowl of treats and be done with it. Others will invest a little more labor-intensive candy tree or fence with an honor system of pick one and leave the rest for others.

Neighborhood parades are fun, and distanced, and it’s a way to get a few oohs and ahhhs for the costume display. Others might choose to turn their yards into a candy graveyard, imitating the Easter egg hunt concept. There are drive-thru options, as well as creating chutes, zip-lines or pitch and toss attempts for candy delivery six feet away. As in, dress as a football quarterback or baseball pitcher and give it your best shot.

We know there will be a certain amount of trick-or-treating, but social distancing will prevent contact and handoff of treats. This will require ingenuity, and revamping on the part of the distributers. Rocking Halloween may be a bit more challenging, but I know one couple who is up to the task.

Jamie and Jason Kratz-Gullickson have been at it for more than 20 years so they are not going to let a little pandemic, chaos and unrest spoil their fun. And the fun is in the process as well as the execution—pardon the pun.