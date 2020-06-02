STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Try it, It’s a Stitch! -- Knitting as a de-stressor makes sense in our new normal

Stitching away stress sounds delightful, until we all remember how totally frustrating it can be. For any of you who have tried knitting but failed miserably, you know what I mean. Working on something for hours and then seeing an error means ripping out inches or feet of something that doesn’t even resemble a sweater. It can be maddening. The hours of work lost is enough to make anyone decide to quit. The idea of knitting as a stress relieving group activity is not my idea.

It is a new method of training that involves gathering people together and using knitting as a team building activity. A Google sales team in New York did just that last year; New York University medical students did as well. Others have latched on like casting yarn on a needle. There you have it, another twist to the knit and pearl.

The idea is not to focus on producing a product or accomplishing a task, but to enjoy the process. It is about removing the digital distractions while still keeping the hands busy. As an opportunity to reduce stress, anxiety and depression, and lower heart rate, I imagine once the initial anxiety and frustration abate, it could be fun. Getting into the rhythm of the movements is almost hypnotizing and certainly calming, for the experienced knitters.