STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Try it, It's a Stitch! -- Knitting as a de-stressor makes sense in our new normal
STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Try it, It's a Stitch! -- Knitting as a de-stressor makes sense in our new normal

Facilitating team building events for companies, organizations, schools and businesses has been fun and rewarding over the years. Coming up with new and innovative activities and challenges has kept me on my toes, sometimes literally. The activity I called Crossing the River of Boiling Oil definitely was one of them. Not everyone is skilled in balancing on wooden two by fours which were replicating the French fries necessary to cross.

All of the activities involve interaction, up close and personal. Puzzles, hoola hoops, games and blindfolds sometimes pose a threat to start with, but end up being representative of a very productive day. These activities often bond the group quickly, create an opportunity for verbal exchange, problem solving, creative thinking and provide a light hearted environment.

Stress management is also a topic I offer. Acknowledging the devastating effects of stress in everyday life and in the workplace is key. Techniques and exercises for reducing stress, and keeping a balanced life is the focus of this workshop.

All of these may be taboo going forward. One new possibility is in-office or virtual knitting parties for corporate after-hours gatherings, and Mindful Knitting as a team building exercise. I have to say this is not my style. I never would have thought of incorporating knitting in my in-service training before, but it does lend itself to safe distancing and Zooming.

Stitching away stress sounds delightful, until we all remember how totally frustrating it can be. For any of you who have tried knitting but failed miserably, you know what I mean. Working on something for hours and then seeing an error means ripping out inches or feet of something that doesn’t even resemble a sweater. It can be maddening. The hours of work lost is enough to make anyone decide to quit. The idea of knitting as a stress relieving group activity is not my idea.

It is a new method of training that involves gathering people together and using knitting as a team building activity. A Google sales team in New York did just that last year; New York University medical students did as well. Others have latched on like casting yarn on a needle. There you have it, another twist to the knit and pearl.

The idea is not to focus on producing a product or accomplishing a task, but to enjoy the process. It is about removing the digital distractions while still keeping the hands busy. As an opportunity to reduce stress, anxiety and depression, and lower heart rate, I imagine once the initial anxiety and frustration abate, it could be fun. Getting into the rhythm of the movements is almost hypnotizing and certainly calming, for the experienced knitters.

There are definite pluses to learning any new craft. Sticking with it can prove to be a gift from whoever taught you. It can be a lifelong gift you could even give to others. Knitting could be just what the doctor ordered for a creative and peaceful activity, once you have the hang of it. Going from total frustration to a de-stressing activity may take time, but all worthwhile things take time.

Knitting can be a moving meditation, granted. When I read about Knitting OM, Commit to Knit and Medknitation for corporate continuing education, I didn’t really question the benefits, I applauded the investment in yet another way to work with stressed out employees.

At the same time, I am trying to imagine the response, if I had suggested this when I first started doing team building and adventure-based experiential education. I can just see the human resources people and boards of directors escorting me out of the room. They would have been wondering what planet I was from and why they would even consider paying me for this.

Yet here it is, 2020, and all the standard routines are old news. The formats and gatherings will change considerably. Ropes courses with helmets may be replaced with yarn and sparkling wine and social distancing. The next generation may have the right idea. Instead of skinned knees they will end up with a scarf. Not bad for a day’s work.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.

