STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Valentine’s Day

One of the saddest stories I have read is one that is part of a long and beautiful book that I am rereading. It’s the story of one of the characters in the book “Beach Music” by Pat Conroy. The book tells many stories by way of moving from present to past and includes several generations. The fictitious character with the story that broke my heart, was recalling how often he moved with his military family and how unsettling it was. That wasn’t the sad part. Many people relocate with regularity and frankly it doesn’t have to be traumatic.

The well-written narrative that moved me is about arriving at a new school in February, just before Valentine’s Day. There was a big party that day and the teacher had made boxes with the names of all the children in the class. The kids were to deposit their Valentine’s cards in the boxes for their friends. You guessed it, he received not a one. No one knew who he was.

I’m fairly certain that these days the schools either don’t celebrate this holiday, or the teacher instructs the children to bring a card for everyone, but when I read this account of a child being slighted, my heart sank.

This may seem like an insignificant event in life, but anyone who ever had a child or was a child knows better. Being slighted, being made to seem invisible is one of the greatest of assaults on anyone, least of all, a child. Of course, there are many worse fates for young people, but none the less, this kind of exclusion can leave its mark.

Valentine’s Day was meant to be an annual festival to celebrate romantic love. Its history is a bit murky and the stories began in the third or fifth century AD. The myths and embellishing were added and what may have started as Galatin Day, which was a celebration of fertility and love, turned into many tales of saints and martyrs.

In ancient Rome they sacrificed dogs and goats and used the hides to whip women. Far worse than not getting cards in school. This brings a whole new meaning to hitting on women. Historians say they were drunk and nude and illicit relationships proliferated. Another story told of squelched love between a priest and a blind girl. Both ended up murdered. The priest signed his last letter to her “From Your valentine.” Boom. And, a whole industry was born.

Not unlike a choose-your-own-adventure story, let’s pick the one about St. Valentine of Slovenia. He was one of the Saints of Spring. He was the patron of beekeepers, and it was said plants and flowers began to bloom and birds began to mate on this day.

Little did he know the day would morph into a billion-dollar business that includes diamond rings inside teddy bears. Many people overcome that simply by ignoring the day, declaring it a pseudo holiday and dismissing it like yesterday’s coffee grounds.

Those of us who carried this all on willingly feel that by February we are all looking for something to lift our spirits in the middle of winter. Sending or receiving chocolate or flowers certainly fits the bill. Spreading a little love, and showing some kindness is a perfect way to stave off the winter blahs.

The upside is evident. It’s a win-win for all concerned. The card companies and merchandizers make out like bandits, and the recipients are shown some gratitude by someone recognizing their existence. The senders feel good about themselves. All is well for another holiday. Until it isn’t.

For those who have loved and lost, this is yet another reminder of what was and is no more. Doing something nice and remembering a friend or loved one can be a boost on an otherwise uneventful day. If just one person says, “Hey, you matter,” it can make all the difference. Or, like other days fraught with memories and punctuated with loneliness, when no one puts anything in your box, Valentine’s Day can be painful, but not as painful and being whipped or beheaded for love.

Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.