STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Voting, a privilege, a right, part of democracy

As this year’s voting day became voting week, voting month and lots of early voting and voting by mail, I thought we could look at how others do it. After all, we can’t be the only ones who face challenges when it comes to governance.
Democratic societies are documented as early as 500 B.C. and those Greeks and Romans knew what they were doing—some of the time. We even modeled our own young country after the rules of law and process of the Greeks. They, too, limited who could vote, but they got it sorted out by and by. It only took a few centuries. And we will too.
In Sweden and France, people don’t have to register to vote. They automatically are registered when they are eligible. They vote on a Sunday, so there is no problem with missing work. How easy is that? And so civilized.
In India, with more than 800 million eligible voters in the largest democracy in the world, the government holds elections over the course of weeks, sometimes months in order to accommodate the huge electorate.
There are 27 countries including Australia that have compulsory voting. Not all enforce it, but every citizen over the age of 18 is required to vote or there is a fine. If the fine isn’t paid, the fine gets larger and result in a criminal charge. What a great idea, mandatory voting.
Although I might add a mandatory quiz to make sure the voter understands what each candidate actually stands for. Oh wait, that could be quite tricky when that involves what they say, not what they do.
Some countries have the voting age as low as 16 to engage the younger population. Studies have shown that teens who participate in elections tend to be better informed about the candidates and the issues than the more mature segment of the population.
Many countries have introduced online voting over the past decade with great success because of voter turnout and huge lines. In the United States, however, voter turnout has been extremely low so that hasn’t been an issue. Performing civic duty hasn’t traditionally been a high priority. In fact, only about 55% of Americans cast their vote for leader of the free world in the 2012 election. In 2016, it was closer to 58%—although several sources say 53%. The point is, only half of the population decided who rules the country in recent years.
By contrast, Belgium saw more than 87% of their electorate at the polls. In New Zealand, the highlight of Election Day is that the media, and even social media, may not cover anything that could influence the election the entire day. How refreshing would that be? Political parties have to “unpublish” their social media pages that day. Take everything down? Seriously? Violators are fined NZ$20,000. That’s some serious restriction. Could it work here?
But I am still talking about democracies. Democracies that take their responsibility to elect government officials seriously. There are at least 56 countries that have no valid elections, they don’t have independent media, and they don’t endow their citizens with basic civil rights.
Corruption across politics and the military in some countries repress all protests. In others, abuse and authoritarianism rules.
Monarchy has crushed democracy cracking down on political opposition and dissent. Banishment and imprisonment are not just in the movies. Dictators have crippled many countries with followers standing by ignorantly as those who were attempting to regain human rights and freedoms perished.
Our system may be flawed. Democracy may be a work in progress when it comes to equality and the right to vote. But just 200 years of evolving and decades of activism brings me to believe we still have time and the inclination to get it right. As a nation there are a few kinks to work out, but I believe in our system and that justice will prevail.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
