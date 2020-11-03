STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Voting, a privilege, a right, part of democracy

As this year’s voting day became voting week, voting month and lots of early voting and voting by mail, I thought we could look at how others do it. After all, we can’t be the only ones who face challenges when it comes to governance.

Democratic societies are documented as early as 500 B.C. and those Greeks and Romans knew what they were doing—some of the time. We even modeled our own young country after the rules of law and process of the Greeks. They, too, limited who could vote, but they got it sorted out by and by. It only took a few centuries. And we will too.

In Sweden and France, people don’t have to register to vote. They automatically are registered when they are eligible. They vote on a Sunday, so there is no problem with missing work. How easy is that? And so civilized.

In India, with more than 800 million eligible voters in the largest democracy in the world, the government holds elections over the course of weeks, sometimes months in order to accommodate the huge electorate.

There are 27 countries including Australia that have compulsory voting. Not all enforce it, but every citizen over the age of 18 is required to vote or there is a fine. If the fine isn’t paid, the fine gets larger and result in a criminal charge. What a great idea, mandatory voting.