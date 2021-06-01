STELLPFLUG COLUMN: War of words

This is true with so many hobbies that turn into obsessions. I have seen model train lovers set up the most elaborate of tracks and I have known crafters who become rich and famous with ideas that started out in a basement.

I learn a lot from every niche subculture I encounter. The time and talent required is impressive. For those who have seen movies about Bobbie Fischer or more recently, “Queens Gambit,” you have seen dramatization of all it takes to get into chess tournaments. It might be easier to play Scrabble competitively, but none the less, players face discrimination, intimidation and humiliation.

My mother-in-law loved playing Scrabble. She was competitive and enthusiastic and would challenge any taker. I wish I had known to tell her about the possibility of competing all around the world. We could have cheered her on. After all, this year’s competition held in Sydney, Australia, had participants ranging in age from 8-87. It appears that entering requires a paid membership in one of the sponsoring organizations. Each participant must pay an entry fee and be punctual. She was punctual and could have afforded the entry fee.