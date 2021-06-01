STELLPFLUG COLUMN: War of words

When I think of Sports Illustrated, I think of golf and football, March Madness and Serena Williams. I also think of lots of mostly naked women being displayed under the veiled ruse of sports. A baseball cap and sneakers are not really being clothed.
What I never thought of was Scrabble. An article in November 2020 took me by surprise. I couldn’t have imagined a nine-page article containing drama, controversy and intrigue about Scrabble. It captured my attention.
I didn’t even know Scrabble was a sport. Not that it is any less challenging than other sports. I think of it more of an intellectual challenge, a fun pastime and a great way to hang out with family and friends and do something fun. As a competitive sport? Not so much.
I had never heard of NASPA or WESPA. NASPA is the North America Scrabble Players Association, and WESPA is the World English Language Scrabble Players Association. Each was formed to host competitive Scrabble and award monetary prizes for the winners.
I admire those who can work diligently on one particular skill or craft and stick with it. People with a passion for one thing that pushes them to polishing skills, perfecting their craft, are to be applauded. They take it to the next level. They join local clubs, then state and national associations, then become part of the worldwide affiliations.
This is true with so many hobbies that turn into obsessions. I have seen model train lovers set up the most elaborate of tracks and I have known crafters who become rich and famous with ideas that started out in a basement.
I learn a lot from every niche subculture I encounter. The time and talent required is impressive. For those who have seen movies about Bobbie Fischer or more recently, “Queens Gambit,” you have seen dramatization of all it takes to get into chess tournaments. It might be easier to play Scrabble competitively, but none the less, players face discrimination, intimidation and humiliation.
My mother-in-law loved playing Scrabble. She was competitive and enthusiastic and would challenge any taker. I wish I had known to tell her about the possibility of competing all around the world. We could have cheered her on. After all, this year’s competition held in Sydney, Australia, had participants ranging in age from 8-87. It appears that entering requires a paid membership in one of the sponsoring organizations. Each participant must pay an entry fee and be punctual. She was punctual and could have afforded the entry fee.
There is an official tournament and club word list, and there are very specific rules about talking, scorekeeping, computer adjudication, eating, drinking and offensive words, but I am sure my mother-in-law would have abided by all the guidelines in the official handbook. She definitely would not have spelled any offensive words.
I can’t imagine playing Scrabble for an entire weekend of competition, especially since I don’t think you are allowed to make up words. Those who do are quite intense. They play for the love of the game, they play for the challenge, and they play for the winning pot. When tournaments were televised there were more followers. Total prize money was $28,000 for a four-day tournament in 1995 in London.
In 2004, the $25,000 prize was part of the New Orleans gathering with ESPN, CNN and CBS Sunday Morning covering the action. In 2019, the prize fund for the tournament was down to $20,000. Winning a few hundred dollars a tournament is not the motivator. Keep in mind, few people play Scrabble for a living.
Endorsements are not plentiful and public appearances are not a demanding part of their lives. It is sheer passion for the word game that keeps them coming back.
Not unlike chess tournaments, I am not sure how much there is to view, cheer or bet on, but I’m sure the aficionados make the best of it. Bystanders may want to learn from the masters, or be the family member who brings lunch. They might be there to remind the player to keep their day job.
Now, about those Monopoly tournaments.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.