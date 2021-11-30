STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Weighing in on embarrassment

There are times our discomfort comes from our own inadequacies, our own shortcomings. No one likes to feel that way and no one deserves to have to feel ashamed.

Taking care of our bodies is on us. We need to not only own our bodies, but be sure we do the best to not need replacement parts for as long as we can. Owning our weight, our wrinkles, our years and not hiding from those realities is a good start.

From being embarrassed when people sing happy birthday to you, to feeling guilt and shame when you break a glass at a party, know that you are not alone. Some things are seemingly minor, yet blushing and even feeling sick accompany the action. Stage fright or tripping in front of a large group can produce great discomfort. Passing wind during yoga is natural, yet uncomfortable.

Owning our shortcomings, our lack of information and our faux pas is the best approach to life’s flustering moments. Our inability to change oil or make a quilt or play the cello shouldn’t be so disconcerting. Not everybody is perfect. In fact, last time I checked, very few people can lay that claim.

Instead of who we aren’t and what we can’t do, why not say look at me, I can’t change the oil, but I can change a diaper. I can’t make a quilt, but I can make a pie. I can’t play the cello, but I can play baseball.