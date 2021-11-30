STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Weighing in on embarrassment

Weighing in at the doctor’s office must be at the top of everyone’s list of uncomfortable moments. Alright, maybe this is a female thing; maybe this is an overweight female thing. Some of us are really not happy about it. I can’t be alone on this.
We arrive and our palms are sweaty and unfortunately, you can’t lose much weight sweating for 10 minutes. We try to explain the gold doubloons in our pockets. They aren’t buying it so we move on to the large shoes, more like hiking boots actually, certainly not as light as slippers. We explain the heavy earrings, and we state boldly that we heard jeans weigh no less than three pounds. I’m pretty sure the sweater I was wearing the last weigh-in was woven with lead thread.
By the time the scale has registered, we’ve used up every plausible excuse, from fluid retention to genetics. We fail to mention the salted popcorn, the wedding weekend that included alcohol and deserts. We don’t bring up the basic lack of exercise. Yes, I’d say weighing in at the doctor’s office is humiliating and a very traumatic experience.
There are other medical realities I won’t mention like prostate exams and colonoscopies, but I don’t want to single out the people and procedures that are there for our own good and most definitely saves lives.
Embarrassment can come in many forms, but is often precipitated by the feeling of being exposed. When we misuse a word in public it causes feeling of shame and self-deprecation. We can’t take it back; it’s just out there. When we don’t know how to do something and have to admit we require detailed instruction, we feel vulnerable and less than adequate.
There are times our discomfort comes from our own inadequacies, our own shortcomings. No one likes to feel that way and no one deserves to have to feel ashamed.
Taking care of our bodies is on us. We need to not only own our bodies, but be sure we do the best to not need replacement parts for as long as we can. Owning our weight, our wrinkles, our years and not hiding from those realities is a good start.
From being embarrassed when people sing happy birthday to you, to feeling guilt and shame when you break a glass at a party, know that you are not alone. Some things are seemingly minor, yet blushing and even feeling sick accompany the action. Stage fright or tripping in front of a large group can produce great discomfort. Passing wind during yoga is natural, yet uncomfortable.
Owning our shortcomings, our lack of information and our faux pas is the best approach to life’s flustering moments. Our inability to change oil or make a quilt or play the cello shouldn’t be so disconcerting. Not everybody is perfect. In fact, last time I checked, very few people can lay that claim.
Instead of who we aren’t and what we can’t do, why not say look at me, I can’t change the oil, but I can change a diaper. I can’t make a quilt, but I can make a pie. I can’t play the cello, but I can play baseball.
I know people who get embarrassed just meeting someone they think is their superior. It’s in her head, but she blushes none the less. I know a man who was embarrassed as a child when another boy pulled his chair out and he fell, spilling his milk all over. He was embarrassed, yet it was someone else’s nasty act that precipitated it.
Being uneasy when we present poorly in whatever the circumstances is natural, but not necessary. It is the culmination of trying to meet the expectations of ourselves and others and that really takes a lot of time and energy. If only it would burn calories.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.