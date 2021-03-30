STELLPFLUG COLUMN: What can you make?

Being asked “What can you make?” seems innocent enough until you have to come up with the right answer. This is no small query and requires some quick thinking as well as some soul searching.
“What can YOU make?” she asked, after showing me the newly created castle out of toilet paper rolls. It was complete with a bedroom, a kitchen with table and chairs and a bathroom out of Kleenex boxes and pipe cleaners. “What can you make?”
“Muffins. I can make muffins,” I answered. But compared to her elaborate display, it seemed rather meager. “No, I mean really,” she said insulting my talent for baking.
“I can make campfires in our fire circle,” I offered. Again, she smiled and wrinkled her nose letting me know that didn’t really count.
“I can make people smile and wrinkle their noses,” I attempted one more time at an acceptable answer. That made her laugh and passed for a response, just barely.
If I took the word literally, as in producing something, I could have added that I made her daddy, but I wasn’t going to go there. I have assembled toy kits and puzzles. I have mass produced scarves, hats and cookies. I have composed poems, letters, lectures, articles and essays. But what have I made?
It was a great question and one worth thinking about.
Children make things. They make art, and if you hang it upside down on your refrigerator, they might even make a fuss about it. They make airplanes out of clothes pins and fly them into their own little worlds. They make their own worlds. They make conversations with stuffed animals and make escape plans for dolls trapped in imaginary crevasses—between bed and dresser.
Children make believe. Just those two words conjure up an entire world into which they can take you at any time. They can create a fictitious planet in an alternate universe. If you are fortunate enough to be invited into their imaginary world, you can tag along and be transformed to another time and place. The adventures are endless.
Children make plans. We, too, make plans, but ours are often limited. They are based in reality and carefully orchestrated with spreadsheets. They come with time and money restrictions. Children have no restrictions until some adult comes along to point out all the flaws and insert all the constraints.
What do we make? We make rules, regulations, guidelines, and we make everything a little harder than it has to be. What can they make? They can make a difference. They can make progress and innovations in almost any field imaginable. They can make waves.
That’s it. We can make our eyes see injustices and right the wrongs and become heroes in the eyes of the children who think we can’t really make anything.
We can make believe too. Why should the children have better fantasy abilities and cognitive capabilities? We, too, can have vision and infinite potential, if we choose. Yes, we can make a plan. But after that we need to believe that anything is possible and accelerate from there. Get into those clothespin/tinker toy/Lego airplanes and fly along with the children. Let them take us to new heights.
If we have some difficulty getting off the ground, we just have to ask a child. They are well beyond making mudpies and handprints. They make castles out of cardboard and pterodactyls out of toothpicks. They know no limits and they are keeping us on our toes. They make us want to be better, to try harder, to contribute more and to use our talents to make something worthy of our legacy.
Children make memories, and if you are lucky enough to be one of them, you are lucky enough.
