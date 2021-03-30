STELLPFLUG COLUMN: What can you make?

Children make things. They make art, and if you hang it upside down on your refrigerator, they might even make a fuss about it. They make airplanes out of clothes pins and fly them into their own little worlds. They make their own worlds. They make conversations with stuffed animals and make escape plans for dolls trapped in imaginary crevasses—between bed and dresser.

Children make believe. Just those two words conjure up an entire world into which they can take you at any time. They can create a fictitious planet in an alternate universe. If you are fortunate enough to be invited into their imaginary world, you can tag along and be transformed to another time and place. The adventures are endless.

Children make plans. We, too, make plans, but ours are often limited. They are based in reality and carefully orchestrated with spreadsheets. They come with time and money restrictions. Children have no restrictions until some adult comes along to point out all the flaws and insert all the constraints.

What do we make? We make rules, regulations, guidelines, and we make everything a little harder than it has to be. What can they make? They can make a difference. They can make progress and innovations in almost any field imaginable. They can make waves.