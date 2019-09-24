Have you ever found books on your bookshelf that force you to question yourself and wonder, “What was I thinking?”
There are books that look like you might have bought them in a moment of hopeful intellectual growth. But seriously, were you ever going to read them cover to cover?
Every now and then, we try to give away some of our books to family, friends or Little Free Libraries. I say try because some of them end up going right back on the shelf with a mental note, “I will read this when I am so old I have nothing else to do or have read everything else ever printed.”
Some of them are in the “I must save this classic” category and some are in the “I am too embarrassed to admit I spent money on this piece of drivel, so I will carefully wrap it in the skirt from the 1990s and donate it in the dark of night.”
What I found was in a category all its own. Its title was an attractive enticement, “How Not to Die,” and its author was a doctor, of course, meaning it must be scientific and factual. Easily distracted, I started to peruse. I went to the back of the book first, only to find the last 153 pages were the appendix and footnotes. Now I know it must be credible with all those footnotes verifying the substantive prior 406 pages.
The bottom line to all this is that it took Dr. Michael Greger and his co-author Gene Stone more than 400 pages and 150 footnotes to say, “plants good, ice cream bad.” I think there have been more than a few doctors, scientists, nutritionists and mothers who have preached this same message before, but let’s give them credit for all their research.
They do take it all a bit further, however. It is one thing to say collard greens are good for you; it is another to link dairy to Parkinson’s disease, and chicken to pancreatic cancer. There you have it. I am not sure they go so far as to say that this is a certainty, but the link is pretty scary.
Although I may see in the documentation, research and data that there is a correlation, the fear factor when publishing these things is great. I will not dispute the book, just the amount of evidence that curry and turmeric and cinnamon are good, diet soda and sugars and Cheez Whiz are bad. Do we need 50 years of research to figure that out? Just ask your grandmother.
We have enough health and wellness books on our shelves to impress any casual browser. When Jim Fixx wrote “The Complete Book of Running,” we bought the hardcover and read it with awe. We even bought running shorts and did some jogging. Then he died of a heart attack while jogging and the book lost its luster, to say nothing of jogging.
I have read the volumes of comparative religions without being very good at any of them, and I have more cookbooks than any one family needs and I rarely follow actual recipes, substituting whatever is handy to round out a 12-ingredient casserole.
The novels on the shelf range from “Harry Potter” and “A Wrinkle in Time” to “1421,” “The War Before the War” and “The British Are Coming.” That last title was just to impress you. I won that with the National Public Radio noon quiz question and it will be on the pile with “things to read when I run out of things to read.”
I try to pass on as many books as I can. Sharing information and entertaining, moving or enlightening books. If you had to pick one book right now as your all-time favorite, what would it be? I know I could never pick just one.
