STELLPFLUG COLUMN: When did science become about belief rather than actual facts?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Neal DeGrasse Tyson is my hero. I used to have a crush on his predecessor, Carl Sagan, but I have moved on. Dr. Sagan was the only person for whom I would have seriously considered leaving my husband. I rarely knew what he was talking about, but I loved listening to him say it. He wasn’t the most handsome man I ever saw, but his mind captured my attention and devotion.

DeGrasse Tyson is much easier on the eyes and he also speaks in a way I can understand. Either I have gotten smarter in the years since Sagan hosted “Cosmos” or science has become more understandable.

The book called “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by DeGrasse Tyson is for those of us who might need a remedial course. It sounds like a read we all could get something out of. Since most of us want our information about black holes and the big bang in short doses and small words, this might just be the book to get us started.

We like fast food, instant oatmeal and wash and wear cloths, so it stands to reason we would want quick and simplified information regarding science. In this faster-than-a-speeding-bullet mentality we carry, would slowing down to absorb some serious information kill us? But DeGrasse Tyson is accommodating.