STELLPFLUG COLUMN: When did science become about belief rather than actual facts?

Neal DeGrasse Tyson is my hero. I used to have a crush on his predecessor, Carl Sagan, but I have moved on. Dr. Sagan was the only person for whom I would have seriously considered leaving my husband. I rarely knew what he was talking about, but I loved listening to him say it. He wasn’t the most handsome man I ever saw, but his mind captured my attention and devotion.
DeGrasse Tyson is much easier on the eyes and he also speaks in a way I can understand. Either I have gotten smarter in the years since Sagan hosted “Cosmos” or science has become more understandable.
The book called “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry” by DeGrasse Tyson is for those of us who might need a remedial course. It sounds like a read we all could get something out of. Since most of us want our information about black holes and the big bang in short doses and small words, this might just be the book to get us started.
We like fast food, instant oatmeal and wash and wear cloths, so it stands to reason we would want quick and simplified information regarding science. In this faster-than-a-speeding-bullet mentality we carry, would slowing down to absorb some serious information kill us? But DeGrasse Tyson is accommodating.
Science is fascinating. And one of the most intriguing things about science today is that it is coming under attack. Seriously. The discoverers of electricity and space travel, the presenters of atoms, the creators of gene therapy and post-it notes are being challenged by those who can’t even put a swing set together. They are choosing not to believe in science. When did science become a belief and not factual, data-based, juried, researched, tested information?
Global warming had to be named climate change for those who choose not to recognize the melting glaciers or the 104 degrees in Siberia. Are thermometers under attack as well? Galileo created the thermoscope, a forerunner to the thermometer, but then he took a lot of pushback with gravity too.
Denial of this and other realities is a way of postponing the need for action and behavior changes.
Skin pigmentation was at one time erroneously related to intelligence.
When it is known to be true that all members of the human race share 99.9% of the same genetics, some still plead ignorance and claim a superiority based on superfluous characteristics.
There is awesome science out there for everyone. Einstein’s Theory of Relativity, DNA replication, the physics of cats always landing on their feet. I am confused why people will believe the scientific fact that having a dog can keep us healthy, but not wearing a mask.
Dismissing a pandemic as a hoax or a silly little flu is another way to set science back a few notches. Causes have been challenged, precautions cast to the wind, and cures are already under scrutiny. Science is needed now more than ever. The irony is that it’s there, but it had become a debate rather than a celebration of data and discovery, of intelligence and assistance.
I am awaiting burnings at the stake for introduction of new discoveries and banishment for adhering to good practices. Until then, perhaps books like “Science for Dummies” and “Seven Brief Lessons on Physics,” are all we can digest, but it’s a start.
Choose Bill Nye, the Science Guy; choose “The Magic School Bus” if it suits you, but choose enlightenment, information and facts.
In the meantime, I think I will order the t-shirt that says “Science: like magic, only real!” and hope for the best.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.
