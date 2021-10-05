STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Who supports the children?

I heard about dads who just weren’t interested in forming relationships with biological children they didn’t want in the first place. Some have multiple children with several partners. I heard about moms who didn’t want their children to ever see their dads because of drug use, alcohol abuse and criminal behavior. The research I did wasn’t pretty, and to a person, everyone I talked with said, “It’s complicated.”

There are so many factors. Not all withhold payment to avoid responsibility. Some are poor, don’t have a job or are incarcerated. Avoiding relationships is easier than being cursed at or worse when they do come around, and many have had no role model for parenting to bring to the situation.

All of this is generalization, although I was given specific examples of very complicated situations. The issue at hand is the well being of the children who may feel abandoned, neglected and unwanted.

There is nothing I can say to change the behavior of a negligent biological father. There is nothing upbeat about a deadbeat parent. There is nothing new about pathetic losers and the havoc they cause.