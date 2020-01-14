STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Work perks have exploded for some lucky employees

Going out on a limb, I am going to say that some employees are very spoiled by perks, employee benefits and a whole lotta lattes. I say that because we have all heard about workplaces that actually have out and out arguments about how much coffee goes into a pot of coffee – 11 or 12 scoops?—which floor of the building has the better coffee machine, and what flavor creamers should be available.

It doesn’t stop there. Once the coffee is flowing, the tea drinkers feel discriminated against and the smokers are still grumbling under their foul breaths about missing smoking breaks. It is one thing to get free coffee, but choice beans and type of roast seems a bit spoiled to me.

We all like perks. We love the little extras like doughnuts on Fridays or the occasional birthday cake. Like many things that start out small, the escalations of benefits have no limits. Today there are corporations that stop at nothing to entice employees to come to work, and stay at work. Yoga classes and massages are just the tip of the perky iceberg.

To say some employees these days are spoiled is the understatement of the decade. Keep in mind, I did say some. The rest of us have to plod along with business as usual, without Fajita Fridays and ping pong tables in lounges.