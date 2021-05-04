STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Workspace on the move

Called the new hybrid office work models, the platform for flexibility has come of age. Standing desks with a treadmill or Nordic track was just the beginning. There are now reclining seats with a computer monitor stand and magnetic desk surface, and this can be utilized anywhere, not just in a building with the company logo on it.

I have heard the phrase “unbundling your organization.” Wow. That’s right up there with outside the box, pushing the envelope and embracing change. The truth is, this is all of these things and more.

What started out as shutdown has evolved into opening up an array of possibilities none of which allows for a return to normalcy. Meetings in the boardroom and staff conference areas were not always as productive as some would have liked. Yes, they were even called giant time sucks. Virtual meetings take less time, get to the point, no side conversations or major distractions.

If done properly they have been inclusive, specific and save time and money. No arguments over coffee and donuts, because everyone can bring their own. Everyone is in view, and everyone has a seat at the table—virtually speaking.