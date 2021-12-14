STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Write your own headlines

There is an abundance of people out there with hope. Some are poets and educators; others are scientists and inventors. Most are regular people who see the world with open eyes and still have hope. Their writings and their attitudes of optimism are refreshing. Joining them is the best thing we can do for ourselves.
Last year I read something that hit close to home. It was reprinted in a newsletter from a Baptist church and it was credited to Beverly Greer. This moving story is going around again, with a new author taking credit. At this point, where it originated is less important than the message. If it’s been mutated, revamped, and altered, it is not unlike all things that are rewritten in this telephone game of information, but in this case, the message was still on target.
I’m going to share a bit of the August 2020 version as retold by Phil Hughes in the Godstone Baptist Church newsletter. In truth, we all have had similar experiences.
Greer’s story was that the world around her, the one with death, disease and disaster, became the new normal over the past couple of years. She then met an old man who has lived through polio, diphtheria, and Vietnam protests and he tells her not to see the world through the headlines. The old man goes on to tell her not to let the bad news define her world. She, and the rest of us, shouldn’t see the world through the printed headline, but through our own eyes.
Although I am not the source of this particular tale, I too have met people who are survivors. They have lived through polio with a great attitude. I know people who were “in” Vietnam not just at Vietnam protests, and people who lost everything in stock market crashes and fires. I know those who have lost family and friends to COVID. Those are the headlines and realities that can crush us.
Changing the narrative isn’t easy. Highlighting the upside of daily living takes practice. Yet each day there can be new headlines. The examples used in the story are those of promise and love like “Husband Loves Wife Today” And “Family Drops Everything to Come to Grandma’s Bedside.”
If each day we were to look for a headline or two that make us smile and lift our hearts we could share good news. Some days our personal observations aren’t so pretty. They might need help. “Bird Crashes into Window” or “Pot Roast Burnt to a Crisp” isn’t what I was going for. We can create a sense of renewed hope with “Leaves the Colors of the Rainbow” instead of “Hands Blistered from Hours of Raking.” Rather than “Leftovers Again” it could be “Creative Casserole Wows Family.”
My children have accused me of only remembering the good parts of our history. I do remember not only baking cookies and going for long bike rides. I remember the vomiting on my holiday dress and the chicken pox and the stitches. But world leaders add enough vomit, pox and stiches to our lives that I’d rather see through the lens of hope and promise.
Some days might challenge us to look a little deeper. We might have to settle for “Washing Machine Didn’t Break Down” or “Electric Bill Less Than Expected.” But other days when “Granddaughter Takes First Step” and “Woman Finds Twenty Dollar Bill in Bottom of Purse” we can see the hope and promise. “Woman Receives Call from an Old Friend” tops my own headlines this week.
We don’t need the parables from others, let’s create our own.
Writing good news headlines isn’t that difficult, and in fact, I charge you all with picking out something positive each day to caption your day. If you truly can’t find one good thing, it’s time to make it happen yourself. Call a friend, do a favor for someone at work, buy the coffee for the person in line behind you. Or how about “Wine Appears on Neighbor’s Front Porch.” Now that’s a headline act that made me smile.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.