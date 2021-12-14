STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Write your own headlines

There is an abundance of people out there with hope. Some are poets and educators; others are scientists and inventors. Most are regular people who see the world with open eyes and still have hope. Their writings and their attitudes of optimism are refreshing. Joining them is the best thing we can do for ourselves.

Last year I read something that hit close to home. It was reprinted in a newsletter from a Baptist church and it was credited to Beverly Greer. This moving story is going around again, with a new author taking credit. At this point, where it originated is less important than the message. If it’s been mutated, revamped, and altered, it is not unlike all things that are rewritten in this telephone game of information, but in this case, the message was still on target.

I’m going to share a bit of the August 2020 version as retold by Phil Hughes in the Godstone Baptist Church newsletter. In truth, we all have had similar experiences.