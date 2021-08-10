STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Yoga and meditation are just what the doctor ordered

As a new school year approaches, preparations are quite different from other years. Although there was time to regroup, and stress levels may be reduced, there is residual concern and rightly so. After virtual learning, part-time school and working from home, everyone is ready for some stress management and coping skills.
The students may have adjusted better than many adults, and they seem to have more resilience, they also are the ones most vulnerable. They could benefit from cutting them some slack as the new school year begins.
In the early 2000s, a study was done showing that regular yoga and meditation practices greatly reduced incidents of bullying and aggressive behavior in student populations. It also revealed compelling research that focused on improved coping skills and increased body awareness.
Around that same time, yoga was utilized in medical facilities for staff and patients. Cancer patients, children’s wards and hospital staff were benefiting from the regular practice of yoga. Mental health facilities were offering instructors and classes. This does not say that all the tension and stress melted away and everyone to a person felt happier in their own skin, but research and personal testimonials suggest it helped greatly. It was of great value in the lives of those who participated in any form of yoga, yoga therapy or meditation techniques.
As is often the case, there was pushback from the skeptics. When yoga was offered in schools, some people actually objected. They challenged the cost to schools as well as the time allotted. After evaluation, both were considered a good investment. The opposition suggested that yoga was a form of religious ritual. Although yoga does have some religious roots it has always been inclusionary and accessible to everyone. Yoga is a tool for all to create a healthy balanced life. After the past year of imbalance, wouldn’t it make sense to turn to meditation instead of medication? Stretching instead of screeching? Reflection and restoration instead of confrontation and detention?
If we haven’t all become a little more mindful during the past year, we totally missed the challenge. How often were we told to just breathe? How often did we tell family and friends to chill, to relax, to recalibrate? Or maybe we all just were recombobulating, but nonetheless, it was a time to try new approaches.
Schools around the nation have used programs to reduce tension, overcome trauma, and start and end their day calmly with mindful movement, and stillness.
A six-year experiment in Louisville, Kentucky, began in 2016. As part of the Compassionate Schools Project, the program borrows from yoga, meditation, mindfulness and is a compassionate curriculum that speaks to fear, uncertainty and emotional distress. Friendship Benches and Pause Places with calming breaths might sound a bit too “new age” or pampering to some of you, but teachers and students alike are reporting improved physical and mental well-being.
A 2015 study published in The American Journal of Public Health found a positive correlation between this approach and kindergarteners who are empathetic and can regulate their emotions and their graduation rate from high school on time. Empathy and feelings of competence are all part of the yoga discipline. It’s also connected to decreased chance of drug use.
Another study reported students’ academic performance increased after learning conflict resolution skills, problem solving and compassion. Statistics are showing that both employers and school systems are providing yoga and meditation and seeing the benefits in productivity and improved general wellness.
It’s hard to measure positive moods, and attitudinal changes, but research suggests everything from improved self-regulation to longer attention spans.
We’ve had 18 months of turmoil, calamity, and political upheaval. We’ve had radical changes and threats to our health and well-being. Children have not been spared the loaded atmosphere and toxic dialogues. Children have not been sheltered from this storm. Any approach that will mitigate the fallout is welcome and should be considered an opportunity to diminish long term effects. Ice cream and Minecraft can go just so far in offsetting a significant emotional event. Breathing in, breathing out seems like something we can all manage.
Kay Stellpflug is an educator and trainer in interpersonal and professional communications. She works and lives in Beaver Dam and can be reached at kaystellpflug@gmail.com.