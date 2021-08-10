STELLPFLUG COLUMN: Yoga and meditation are just what the doctor ordered

As is often the case, there was pushback from the skeptics. When yoga was offered in schools, some people actually objected. They challenged the cost to schools as well as the time allotted. After evaluation, both were considered a good investment. The opposition suggested that yoga was a form of religious ritual. Although yoga does have some religious roots it has always been inclusionary and accessible to everyone. Yoga is a tool for all to create a healthy balanced life. After the past year of imbalance, wouldn’t it make sense to turn to meditation instead of medication? Stretching instead of screeching? Reflection and restoration instead of confrontation and detention?

If we haven’t all become a little more mindful during the past year, we totally missed the challenge. How often were we told to just breathe? How often did we tell family and friends to chill, to relax, to recalibrate? Or maybe we all just were recombobulating, but nonetheless, it was a time to try new approaches.

Schools around the nation have used programs to reduce tension, overcome trauma, and start and end their day calmly with mindful movement, and stillness.