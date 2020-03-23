YORK COLUMN: 'Centrist' Biden moves further to the left

It’s an indisputable fact that the Democratic Party has moved left in recent years. Now, the party is about to choose a standard bearer in the person of former Vice President Joe Biden, and what has become clear is that Biden has not only shifted left with his party over the years, he has taken significant leftward steps in recent weeks.

Three examples.

First, for years, Biden has defended the Obama administration’s record on deportations against those on the left who criticized Obama as the “deporter in chief.” Then came last month’s Nevada caucuses. After ugly losses in Iowa and New Hampshire, Biden was struggling for life in Nevada, and trying to appeal to the Hispanic voters who made up a substantial portion of state Democrats.

All of a sudden, Biden backtracked on the Obama deportations he used to defend. “There were too many,” Biden told Univision’s Jorge Ramos. “I saw the pain in the eyes of so many people who saw their families being deported. I know what it’s like to lose family members. It was painful.”