YORK COLUMN: Court cases provide insight to Capitol riot

But it is unclear what that force would be. In the government’s memo seeking to jail Watkins, prosecutors wrote that on Dec. 30, Watkins messaged Thomas Caldwell, another defendant, about the plan. Caldwell mentioned “a quick reaction force bringing the tools if something goes to hell. That way the boys don’t have to try to schlep weps on the bus.” In another exchange, Watkins said that, “If it gets bad, they QRF to us with weapons for us.” If there was no problem, “we can have mace, tasers, or night sticks. QRF staged, armed, with our weapons outside the city.”

But who was going to be in the force? There was vague talk of buses full of Oath Keepers arriving outside Washington to back up the small group at the Capitol. But nothing was specific. At one point, Caldwell mentioned a person, not charged and referred to as “Person Three” in the indictment, who was trying to book a room at the Comfort Inn in Ballston, Virginia, right across the Potomac from the District of Columbia. Caldwell wrote that Person Three chose the hotel, with its easy access to town, “because he feels 1) he’s too broken down to be on the ground all day and 2) he is committed to being the quick reaction force and bringing the tools if something goes to hell.”