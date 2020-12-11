YORK COLUMN: Pelosi's obsession withTrump costly to Americans

For months, as millions suffered the economic devastation associated with the pandemic, House Speaker NAncy Pelosi stonewalled the Trump administration’s efforts to pass targeted, short-term relief for those in need. Now, as if by magic, she’s all for it.

What happened? A new president has been elected, Pelosi explained, and coronavirus vaccines are nearing public distribution. “A total game-changer — a new president and a vaccine,” she declared. The kind of short-term relief that she blocked for months is now acceptable. “It’s for a shorter period of time, but that’s OK now,” Pelosi said, “because we have a new president.”

As policy, it made no sense. Why condition help for struggling Americans on the development of a vaccine? Didn’t the lack of a vaccine in the last several months, with a virus raging and no end in sight, make it more urgent to help people? Yet Pelosi wouldn’t do it. And why refuse to assist suddenly unemployed Americans until President Trump had been defeated in his bid for reelection? The speaker’s explanation revealed the cold political calculations behind her actions. But it also suggested the personal obsession driving her refusal to approve aid at a time when millions of Americans were out of a job, stretching to pay the rent, struggling to buy food and desperately trying to make ends meet.