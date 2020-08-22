ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Donald Trump continues to humiliate a once-great country

Okay, all you folks out there wearing those red MAGA baseball caps, let’s take another of our periodic looks at how Donald Trump, during his nearly four years in office now, has made our country “great” again.
Even well before the onset of the pandemic in March, the regard for the United States, once considered the “bright shining light” for the rest of the world, was plunging even among longtime and historic allies. Many national leaders were insulted by Trump’s insinuation that they weren’t paying their fair share for defense; many others were alarmed by his attacks on NATO and questioning whether the Truman-era treaty was even any longer necessary.
His unilateral withdrawal from the Paris Climate Treaty was met with disgust among the leaders of dozens of nations and, coincidentally, here at home his refusal to take climate change seriously and his denigration of environmental safeguards has resulted in more water and air pollution, halting years of progress by his predecessors going all the way back to Richard Nixon.
The latest report by Pew Research on how other nations “love” our president shows that 77% of Filipinos think he’s great. Israel still ranks among the biggest supporters at 71%, followed by Kenya, Nigeria and India at 56%.
Those who have the least regard are Mexico at 8%, Germany at 13%, Russia surprisingly at 20%, Brazil 28%, Canada at 28% and the United Kingdom, 32%. So our two neighbors and the country with which we fought two world wars don’t really like this guy. But, that’s what happens when for no good reason you pull your country out of the Iran nuclear deal and tell the World Health Organization to go to hell.
But what has really delivered a crushing blow to the greatness of America has been how we have handled the coronavirus pandemic. The rest of the world can’t really believe that a country that has led the world in innovation, economic power, great universities, Nobel prizes and all the while saving democracy for millions by pulling together to win two world wars could botch a response to a pandemic so badly.
This is especially so in Europe, where the people have always looked to the U.S. as the leader.
When it comes to the virus, the United States has come to resemble not the wealthy and powerful countries to which it is often compared but instead the poorer countries, like Brazil, Peru and South Africa, reported the New York Times earlier this month.
Much of the incredulity in Europe stems from the fact that America had the benefit of time, European experience and medical know-how to treat the virus, which Europe itself didn’t have when the first COVID-19 patients started filling intensive care units, the Associated Press has reported.
Months into a sustained outbreak, the U.S. has reached the 5 million case mark, according to the data collected by Johns Hopkins University — and it isn’t slowing down. Some health officials suspect the actual number is perhaps 10 times higher, or closer to 50 million, given our country’s continuing testing problems and the fact that as many as 40% of all those who are infected have no symptoms.
Italians, of all people, can’t believe America has become an outlier in fighting the pandemic. The epicenter of the virus in March, Italy immediately took stringent measures and is now among the leaders in slowing the virus. Once considered a country led by a dysfunctional government, it has reopened schools, restaurants, businesses and entertainment venues because it was able to get the virus under control. So have dozens of other countries that took the pandemic seriously.
The U.S. has become an embarrassment, and let’s not be shy about why that’s so. As the Times observed, in no other high-income country have political leaders departed from expert advice as frequently and significantly as the Trump administration.
Instead of pulling the country together as its leaders have done in the past, the administration has continuously sowed divisiveness, refusing to enact temporary safeguards and then, incredibly, fighting them when they are put in place. Nowhere is that more exemplified than right here in Wisconsin where Trump acolytes in our Legislature throw roadblocks to simple edicts like wearing a mask, falsely contending that they infringe on citizens’ constitutional rights.
Following Trump’s lead, they believe that the economy can be fully reopened without controlling the virus. In fact, the opposite is true. That’s why we can’t safely open schools and even have college football. It’s why small businesses, restaurants and bars can’t fully open.
No, people, Donald Trump hasn’t made America great again. He has humiliated a once great country who, if re-elected, will further its embarrassment.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
