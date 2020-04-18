ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Don't let the coronavirus pandemic distract from Trump's destruction
ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Don't let the coronavirus pandemic distract from Trump's destruction

While Americans are preoccupied with the coronavirus, we still need to be aware of what this disastrous Trump administration is doing to the country.

Aside from firing an inspector general for doing his job by forwarding a whistleblower’s complaint to Congress, thereby putting all the government’s internal watchdogs on notice that they better not buck the president, the ravaging of the nation’s institutions continues unabated.

Trouble is, few are noticing.

The firing of Michael Atkinson, a respected inspector general for the intelligence community, shows that Donald Trump has no intention of letting up on his thirst for revenge against anyone who played a role, no matter how insignificant, in the Ukraine matter that led to his impeachment.

To top it off, he then replaced the IG who was to oversee the massive $2 trillion bailout apparently because he was worried that Glenn Fine, who has been the defense department IG and because of his seniority would oversee the bailout might not be on his side enough.

The problem, as many have pointed out, is that he’s effectively ridding the government of the infrastructure that provides oversight and accountability from the very people who are supposed to be servants of the people. And we thought this only happened in dictatorships.

Gutting time-honored and time-tested safeguards has been a hallmark of this presidency.

Meanwhile, it’s a pity to note that even in this health care crisis, the battle against the Affordable Care Act continues unabated. While the administration forges ahead on its lawsuit to declare the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional, Trump refuses to allow the newly-unemployed who have lost employer-provided health insurance to get coverage though the ACA’s insurance exchanges that it so vehemently opposes.

Yes, he has pledged that the government will use money from the $2 trillion stimulus to pay hospitals for treatment of uninsured coronavirus patients, but that won’t help those uninsured for other health needs that routinely arise — sick kids, broken bones, accidents or, worse, treatment for cancer and heart ailments.

It’s as if the administration has learned nothing from the ongoing crisis — the simple fact that the country was unprepared, partly thanks to Trump’s insistence that the “evil” bureaucracy had to be reduced even if it meant firing a pandemic response team or cavalierly dismissing needs to stockpile medical equipment and provide more resources to the health care infrastructure. Even the Boy Scouts know enough to be prepared.

So the destruction of rules and regulations aimed at combating climate change continues unabated, apparently believing there is no need to be prepared for what could well be the next world crisis. Imagine the health problems that catastrophic weather will bring to us all.

Fuel standards have been rolled back, there’s a limit on what scientific studies the Environmental Protection Agency can use when writing public health requirements — in all, 90 environmental rollbacks have already been accomplished by this administration that operates under the assumption that climate change is a hoax.

Unbelievably, there’s a rush to repeal even more rules aimed at reducing carbon emissions so they’ll be gone should Trump not be re-elected this fall.

Yup, Donald Trump is making America great again.

Spare me.

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

