ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Fitzgerald accusing Evers of unethical behavior? Now that's rich

This couldn’t be that consummate professional who answers calls for special sessions on gun safety proposals and a plea to delay the April 6 election because of health fears by gaveling in the opening of the sessions and then two seconds later adjourning them? And then laughing about it?

This couldn’t be that same guy who pledges to work with the governor from a different party and then devises a cynical scheme to delay confirming his cabinet appointments so that GOP senators can hold them hostage to their own political whims?

This couldn’t be the same trustworthy politician who has had his claims checked by Politifact six times — two completely false, three mostly false and one half-true?

That the tape wasn’t used by the governor’s office for some nefarious political purpose doesn’t register with Fitzgerald and Vos as long as they exhibit phony outrage. They, after all, have excellent track records operating out of the public’s view. That’s where they craft legislation to dismantle unions and devise parliamentary tricks to expand their hold on power. They’ve perfected the art of not playing fair.