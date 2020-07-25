ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Fitzgerald joins GOP in making public health a partisan fight
0 comments
PLAIN TALK

ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Fitzgerald joins GOP in making public health a partisan fight

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Konopacki 7/22 (copy)

“I won’t be pushed around by Dane County or the Evers administration.” So said the Legislature’s bully-in-chief Scott Fitzgerald in response to the governor’s decree last week that state workers would need to wear masks while working in the Capitol or state-operated office buildings.

“We control the Senate wing,” the Senate majority leader proclaimed. “Senators should be able to decide what they do in their own offices.”

Evers quickly replied that his order didn’t apply to legislators or other elected officials, so the GOP need not worry that the governor’s efforts to curtail the spread of the virus would inconvenience them a bit. They can continue defying common sense precautions in the age of the coronavirus, putting themselves and others at risk.

What’s so maddening about the likes of Fitzgerald and his buddy in arms, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, is their cavalier attitude that, not only do we not need to wear a silly mask; we should also reopen everything like it was before.

Lost in their partisan-addled brains is the simple fact that if we would just wear masks when interacting with others, we could slow down this voracious virus and safely open the economy. Health officials estimate that mask wearing alone could actually reduce the virus’ spread by as much as 90%.

That could be an enormous step forward in the nation’s battle that rages out of control and threatens to set new records even here in Wisconsin, all the while destroying the economy.

But, then Fitz and Vos know so much more about the virus than these health people, who to them are obviously members of a secret society composed of liberal wimps like the governor. So does Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and the right-wing lawyers at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which has her under its wing, and the rest of the gang that has seen fit to politicize a pandemic that is ravaging Americans above all others in the world.

The other major critic of safety protocols, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s Kurt Bauer, weighed in on the mask controversy proclaiming that the state’s big business lobby doesn’t like “mandates.” That’s except, of course, when it comes to mandates crippling unions and workers’ rights.

You’ve got to wonder what the historians 100 years from now will say about the 2020 pandemic and our nation’s clumsy and irresponsible response to it by the Republican Party’s supposed leaders — President Donald Trump at the top, governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Arizona’s deplorable Doug Ducey and, of course, self-aggrandizing local politicians like Fitzgerald and Vos.

Rather than rally Americans to stand shoulder to shoulder against this deadly illness, they did their best to tear the people apart and, of all things, make the wearing of a face mask a divisive political statement. How incredible as infections soar and death tolls mount.

The Wisconsin Republican Party’s state convention earlier this month was a centerpiece of that irresponsibility. No wimpy virtual convention for these brave partisans and — heaven forbid! — no masks, either, as they traded high fives, shook hands and sat next to each other like it was yesterday. Not even while one of their favorite congressmen, Glenn Grothman, burst into a coughing spell apparently because he became so excited about shouting Trump’s name to the assembled maskless audience, did these brave Republicans falter.

Grothman is the same guy, you may remember, who while in the Legislature wanted to take snowplowing responsibilities on the Capitol Square away from the city of Madison because it didn’t put enough salt on the streets.

Surely, a guy with such scientific expertise is also an expert on viruses and wearing face coverings.

So here we are today, the coronavirus spreading throughout America like no where else in the world. Instead of holding infections at a manageable rate, we’re debating how to reopen schools because we’re not sure our kids will be safe. Meanwhile, many countries around the world kept the virus under control and their kids are all going back to school.

Fitzgerald, on the other hand, figures to be around for just a few more months. He’s running for Congress in a district that’s gerrymandered to all but guarantee a Republican win.

But, look at the bright side. He’ll be out of our hair. ￼

+1 
Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics
Opinion

Commentary: Anti-Trump ads are all the rage. But they work better as comedy than politics

Commercials sell dreams - good dreams, bad dreams, sometimes both at once. Advertising, which runs the world to an extraordinary extent, is powered by hope and fear, drawing you toward the light, chasing you with darkness - the hope for the good life the product promises, the fear that without it, you're sunk. Use this cream and become beautiful; buy this car and be a man; take this pill and ...

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote
Opinion

Commentary: The Supreme Court — again — shamefully makes it hard for Americans to vote

On Thursday the Supreme Court, responding to an emergency appeal, issued an order that will make it impossible for thousands of former prison inmates convicted of felonies to vote in Florida's primary election. It's an ominous ruling in an election year already thrown into confusion by the COVID-19 pandemic and haunted by the specter of partisan disputes about voter fraud and voter ...

Commentary: Donald Trump, a true Reagan Republican
Opinion

Commentary: Donald Trump, a true Reagan Republican

The brutal murder of George Floyd has forced Americans to wrestle with the structural racism that undergirds every aspect of this society and economy. The searing news of the disproportionate rates of COVID-19 among Black Americans has added to the urgency of this moment. But not for Donald Trump. His long record of embracing racism as a political tool - from his promotion of the "birther" lie ...

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more
Opinion

Commentary: The pandemic may very well last another year or more

Anthony Fauci has recently taken some heat in Washington for supposedly being too pessimistic about how long it will take to bring the COVID-19 pandemic under control. In fact, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases is probably being too optimistic, a new survey of leading health care company leaders and investors suggests. In congressional testimony and news ...

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others
Opinion

Commentary: Mask wearing: Maybe you have a right to put your health at risk, but not that of others

"I don't need a mask!" declared the San Diego woman to a Starbucks barista. The woman apparently believed she had a right to enter mask-free, contrary to the coffee bar's policy. A surprising number of Americans treat expectations of mask-wearing during the coronavirus pandemic in a similar way - as if these expectations were paternalistic, limiting people's liberty for their own good. They ...

+2
Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick
Opinion

Commentary: Amend the promise, Joe: Biden needs a running mate with knowledge and experience, not a gimmick

We are four months away from what is shaping up to be a very strange presidential election - the strangest in many of our lifetimes. Americans will vote in an atmosphere of deep and bitter division. We are at each other's throats in a way we have not been since the 1960s. In some ways it may be worse than the 1960s. We will also hold this election in the context of a pandemic and parallel to a ...

Commentary: Dealing with the coronavirus isn't about making everything safe — it's about assessing risk
Opinion

Commentary: Dealing with the coronavirus isn't about making everything safe — it's about assessing risk

We have been asking the wrong question as we consider dipping our toes into new activities during the coronavirus pandemic: Is it safe? We are looking for a yes or no - a binary answer that harks back to our pre-pandemic lives. Instead, we should evaluate our encounters objectively based on some simple factors that place exposure on a risk spectrum. If we do, we will consolidate our successes ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News