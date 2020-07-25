ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Fitzgerald joins GOP in making public health a partisan fight

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“I won’t be pushed around by Dane County or the Evers administration.” So said the Legislature’s bully-in-chief Scott Fitzgerald in response to the governor’s decree last week that state workers would need to wear masks while working in the Capitol or state-operated office buildings.

“We control the Senate wing,” the Senate majority leader proclaimed. “Senators should be able to decide what they do in their own offices.”

Evers quickly replied that his order didn’t apply to legislators or other elected officials, so the GOP need not worry that the governor’s efforts to curtail the spread of the virus would inconvenience them a bit. They can continue defying common sense precautions in the age of the coronavirus, putting themselves and others at risk.

What’s so maddening about the likes of Fitzgerald and his buddy in arms, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, is their cavalier attitude that, not only do we not need to wear a silly mask; we should also reopen everything like it was before.

Lost in their partisan-addled brains is the simple fact that if we would just wear masks when interacting with others, we could slow down this voracious virus and safely open the economy. Health officials estimate that mask wearing alone could actually reduce the virus’ spread by as much as 90%.