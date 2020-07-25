ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Fitzgerald joins GOP in making public health a partisan fight

“I won’t be pushed around by Dane County or the Evers administration.” So said the Legislature’s bully-in-chief Scott Fitzgerald in response to the governor’s decree last week that state workers would need to wear masks while working in the Capitol or state-operated office buildings.
“We control the Senate wing,” the Senate majority leader proclaimed. “Senators should be able to decide what they do in their own offices.”
Evers quickly replied that his order didn’t apply to legislators or other elected officials, so the GOP need not worry that the governor’s efforts to curtail the spread of the virus would inconvenience them a bit. They can continue defying common sense precautions in the age of the coronavirus, putting themselves and others at risk.
What’s so maddening about the likes of Fitzgerald and his buddy in arms, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, is their cavalier attitude that, not only do we not need to wear a silly mask; we should also reopen everything like it was before.
Lost in their partisan-addled brains is the simple fact that if we would just wear masks when interacting with others, we could slow down this voracious virus and safely open the economy. Health officials estimate that mask wearing alone could actually reduce the virus’ spread by as much as 90%.
That could be an enormous step forward in the nation’s battle that rages out of control and threatens to set new records even here in Wisconsin, all the while destroying the economy.
But, then Fitz and Vos know so much more about the virus than these health people, who to them are obviously members of a secret society composed of liberal wimps like the governor. So does Chief Justice Patience Roggensack and the right-wing lawyers at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, which has her under its wing, and the rest of the gang that has seen fit to politicize a pandemic that is ravaging Americans above all others in the world.
The other major critic of safety protocols, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s Kurt Bauer, weighed in on the mask controversy proclaiming that the state’s big business lobby doesn’t like “mandates.” That’s except, of course, when it comes to mandates crippling unions and workers’ rights.
You’ve got to wonder what the historians 100 years from now will say about the 2020 pandemic and our nation’s clumsy and irresponsible response to it by the Republican Party’s supposed leaders — President Donald Trump at the top, governors like Florida’s Ron DeSantis and Arizona’s deplorable Doug Ducey and, of course, self-aggrandizing local politicians like Fitzgerald and Vos.
Rather than rally Americans to stand shoulder to shoulder against this deadly illness, they did their best to tear the people apart and, of all things, make the wearing of a face mask a divisive political statement. How incredible as infections soar and death tolls mount.
The Wisconsin Republican Party’s state convention earlier this month was a centerpiece of that irresponsibility. No wimpy virtual convention for these brave partisans and — heaven forbid! — no masks, either, as they traded high fives, shook hands and sat next to each other like it was yesterday. Not even while one of their favorite congressmen, Glenn Grothman, burst into a coughing spell apparently because he became so excited about shouting Trump’s name to the assembled maskless audience, did these brave Republicans falter.
Grothman is the same guy, you may remember, who while in the Legislature wanted to take snowplowing responsibilities on the Capitol Square away from the city of Madison because it didn’t put enough salt on the streets.
Surely, a guy with such scientific expertise is also an expert on viruses and wearing face coverings.
So here we are today, the coronavirus spreading throughout America like no where else in the world. Instead of holding infections at a manageable rate, we’re debating how to reopen schools because we’re not sure our kids will be safe. Meanwhile, many countries around the world kept the virus under control and their kids are all going back to school.
Fitzgerald, on the other hand, figures to be around for just a few more months. He’s running for Congress in a district that’s gerrymandered to all but guarantee a Republican win.
But, look at the bright side. He’ll be out of our hair. ￼
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
