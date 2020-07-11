ZWEIFEL COLUMN: From health care to finances, Republicans continue to fuel inequality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

That was a real head-scratcher a few days ago when Donald Trump’s solicitor general sent the U.S. Supreme Court a legal brief asking it to end the Affordable Care Act.

In the midst of a pandemic, no less, this administration proposes to end a 10-year-old health care program that covers 21 million Americans, undoubtedly more than a few of them in the hospital fighting COVID-19 as we speak.

But, this is the kind of senselessness that has nourished the unfair and unequal economic system that plagues America and creates the unrest we’re witnessing each and every day. Instead of doing what we can to create a more equitable society, clueless politicians do all they can to make sure the less unfortunate among us stay that way.

It’s hard sometimes to understand why. No doubt our two stalwart Republican Bobbsey twins, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, are just fine with this Trump initiative. They have spent the past decade making sure that Wisconsin didn’t expand Medicaid for fear that it would signal their approval of Obamacare. And, of course, they hailed their compatriot, former GOP attorney general Brad Schimel when he joined the kill Obamacare lawsuit initiated by the Texas AG.