ZWEIFEL COLUMN: From health care to finances, Republicans continue to fuel inequality

That was a real head-scratcher a few days ago when Donald Trump’s solicitor general sent the U.S. Supreme Court a legal brief asking it to end the Affordable Care Act.
In the midst of a pandemic, no less, this administration proposes to end a 10-year-old health care program that covers 21 million Americans, undoubtedly more than a few of them in the hospital fighting COVID-19 as we speak.
But, this is the kind of senselessness that has nourished the unfair and unequal economic system that plagues America and creates the unrest we’re witnessing each and every day. Instead of doing what we can to create a more equitable society, clueless politicians do all they can to make sure the less unfortunate among us stay that way.
It’s hard sometimes to understand why. No doubt our two stalwart Republican Bobbsey twins, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, are just fine with this Trump initiative. They have spent the past decade making sure that Wisconsin didn’t expand Medicaid for fear that it would signal their approval of Obamacare. And, of course, they hailed their compatriot, former GOP attorney general Brad Schimel when he joined the kill Obamacare lawsuit initiated by the Texas AG.
So what if 80,000 or so Wisconsin citizens can’t afford health coverage and so what if the state could save $180 million a year because the feds would pick up the cost of doing so? And so what if most other states, including 10 run by Republicans, have opted to expand? And so what if polls show 70% of Wisconsinites favor it? Our boys Fitz and Vos, bolstered by their reactionaries at the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty, are smarter than those foolish Wisconsin citizens.
The question I always ask of politicians like the Trumps, Fitzgeralds, Voses and their fellow ideologues is whether they have any understanding of just how much their actions contribute to an American society of haves and have-nots, the very society that has tens of thousands in the streets protesting its inequality.
Do they have the least understanding of how their hatred toward government programs aimed at bolstering poor neighborhoods and assisting working Americans to earn a living wage that might help minority communities and the working poor contributes to inequality, spurs resentments and breeds dysfunctional neighborhoods?
As the Ella Baker Center for Human Rights reported, “The safest neighborhoods aren’t the ones with the most prisons and most police — they’re the ones with the best schools, the cleanest environment and the most opportunities for young people and working people.”
But when our governments refuse to lift a finger — affordable health care, a decent minimum wage, more resources to improve schools, access to loans and financial help to improve or buy homes, just for starters — we wind up with neighborhoods where frustration and hopelessness proliferates. That, in turn, brings the police.
Funny, we always have the money to help big corporations expand or to enact tax cuts to help their bottom lines, trillions of dollars in fact, but our so-called leaders rebel at spending dollars to do something to lift people out of poverty and boost building neighborhoods where the people have decent paying jobs and equal opportunities.
State Sen. Howard Marklein, a Republican from Spring Green and one of the Vos/Fitzgerald acolytes, wrote a column for a right-wing website to express his horror that windows in his state Capitol office were broken by rogue protesters late last month. That would never have happened in his district, he proclaimed, only in out-of-control places like Madison.
Indeed, the violence and vandalism that night was outrageous, and, for sure, in pristine southwestern Wisconsin would surely never happen.
But, nary a word about the white guys who threw lighter fluid in the face of a Black young woman stopped at a traffic light and set her afire.
No, but watch the state senator and the dozens of other governmental “leaders” go back to making sure everyone knows their place. ￼
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.
