ZWEIFEL COLUMN: GOP bosses in Wisconsin have no shame
ZWEIFEL COLUMN: GOP bosses in Wisconsin have no shame

Wisconsin Election 2020 (copy)

The Republican speaker of the Wisconsin Assembly, Robin Vos, works the polls Tuesday in Burlington wearing a mask, gloves and a protective gown. Vos sued Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who tried to stop the election due to fears of coronavirus, and the Wisconsin Supreme Court said Evers didn't have the authority to stop the election. Vos said the election could be run safely despite public health warnings about the risk of spreading the virus. 

 Contributed by Robin Vos

A colleague sent an email after Tuesday’s election declaring that he thought he’d seen everything, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos — working the polls in full PPE garb after telling everyone it was safe to vote — takes the cake.

Yes, there he was at a Burlington polling place dutifully posing for the cameras after he and his Republican cohorts strong-armed Wisconsin into voting Tuesday. It’s not hard to see why so many call him “Robin, the boy wonder.”

Vos’ camera moment didn’t go unnoticed. Social media was buzzing about it. Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell, whose poll workers were given only surgical masks, gloves and alcohol spray, said the picture of Vos in Personal Protection Equipment that doctors and nurses wear treating patients with COVID-19 “was just absurd.”

“First of all, why would you think it’s appropriate to hold an election when you have to dress that way as a poll worker?” he told WKOW-TV. “I guess if you’re the speaker, that’s what you get. If you’re everyone else, you get what you get.”

The Burlington city clerk defended Vos, saying that the city got the PPE from Racine County Emergency Management before they even knew Vos was going to be there. The state Elections Commission said the state provided the basics, but municipalities could add to it if they wanted. For some reason, Burlington had PPE to spare.

Nevertheless, the picture of Vos has spread around the country. He has become the face of the Wisconsin election. That it was held in the midst of a deadly pandemic continues to baffle Americans.

But, Vos and his GOP legislative colleagues have no shame. Their bullying power plays continue unabated, yet another one in the works spearheaded by Vos and his Bobbsey twin in the Senate, Scott Fitzgerald, to take yet more power away from the state’s elected governor, this one by using the coronavirus crisis for leverage.

They have answered Gov. Tony Evers’ call for an emergency aid package to help victims of the crisis by insisting that the Republican-dominated Joint Finance Committee be given the power to unilaterally cut school spending, health care and employee pay and then daring Evers to veto it.

It’s an unprecedented political power grab that Attorney General Josh Kaul called “unbelievable.”

That it is, and Kaul is absolutely right in pointing out that Wisconsin families, workers, employers, students and seniors are making enormous, unprecedented personal sacrifices right now — and serious legislation, not petty political power plays is what’s needed.

What’s so maddening is that Fitzgerald, Vos and their legislative cronies continue to dismiss the views of the public they supposedly serve. Polls have shown that most Wisconsinites wanted the vote to be postponed. They’ve favored everything from sensible gun safety laws to bipartisan redistricting, all blithely ignored by the GOP.

Why? Because through what is generally regarded as the most gerrymandered redistricting in the nation, they don’t have to. Most of their districts are designed to keep them safe at election time.

So, just like they did during Tuesday’s election, the cluster of like-minded Burlingtonians will keep Robin Vos safe from having to answer for his shame-faced political trickery.

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel

Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.

