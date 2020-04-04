ZWEIFEL COLUMN: In this dark time, bright rays of hope will get us through

Or the thousands who keep those groceries operating, exposing themselves daily to illness and the postal workers and other delivery services that are life savers for countless numbers.

Paul Terranova, the director of the Lussier Community and Education Center, was one of many nonprofit leaders to start programs to assist those particularly hard hit by the crisis. He started a fund that allows more fortunate families to contribute portions of their paychecks that will be used to supplement those who can’t pay rents or utility bills.

In an effort to help the families of the incredibly overworked medical professionals and first responders, the Madison and Sun Prairie YMCAs announced plans to provide licensed child care providers for their children.

The Y’s three branches have divided the care into two age groups, 2-5 and 6-13, and will care for the kids around the clock as needed.

The YMCA, already the largest child care provider in the county, is using its own funds to subsidize the care.

Additionally, the organization is teaming with other community groups to provide free lunches and breakfasts to children under 18 who qualify for the school lunch program.