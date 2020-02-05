ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Mnuchin needs economic lesson, not Greta Thunberg

I was struck by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman’s piece last week in which he declared 17-year-old Greta Thunberg a better economist than Donald Trump’s secretary of the treasury, Steven Mnuchin.

Krugman is himself a Nobel Prize-winning economist who has long railed against the “zombie idea” that tax cuts pay for themselves, something that Mnuchin clings to like Linus did to his blanket.

Mnuchin, who spent much of his time at the Davos, Switzerland, economic conference last week trying to explain why no one should be worried about Trump’s annual trillion-dollar budget deficit, famously dismissed the young Thunberg’s warning that continued reliance on fossil fuels will severely harm the national economy.

She urged the world’s leaders gathered at Davos to immediately begin reversing policies that harm the climate before it’s too late for people of her generation.

Mnuchin, in Krugman’s words, “sneered” at her and suggested that before she calls for an end to investment in fossil fuels, she should go study economics.

Alas, responded the Nobel Prize winner, it is Trump’s treasury secretary who fails basic economics — either that or he was sleeping during his undergraduate economics classes.

