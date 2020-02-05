ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Mnuchin needs economic lesson, not Greta Thunberg

I was struck by New York Times columnist Paul Krugman’s piece last week in which he declared 17-year-old Greta Thunberg a better economist than Donald Trump’s secretary of the treasury, Steven Mnuchin.
Krugman is himself a Nobel Prize-winning economist who has long railed against the “zombie idea” that tax cuts pay for themselves, something that Mnuchin clings to like Linus did to his blanket.
Mnuchin, who spent much of his time at the Davos, Switzerland, economic conference last week trying to explain why no one should be worried about Trump’s annual trillion-dollar budget deficit, famously dismissed the young Thunberg’s warning that continued reliance on fossil fuels will severely harm the national economy.
She urged the world’s leaders gathered at Davos to immediately begin reversing policies that harm the climate before it’s too late for people of her generation.
Mnuchin, in Krugman’s words, “sneered” at her and suggested that before she calls for an end to investment in fossil fuels, she should go study economics.
Alas, responded the Nobel Prize winner, it is Trump’s treasury secretary who fails basic economics — either that or he was sleeping during his undergraduate economics classes.
“Otherwise he would know that every, and I mean every, major Econ 101 textbook argues for government regulation or taxation of activities that pollute the environment, because otherwise neither producers nor consumers have an incentive to take the damage inflicted by this pollution into account,” he explained.
Mnuchin is one of several Wall Street insiders who were tabbed by Trump to engineer tax cuts for the wealthy. The secretary of treasury made a fortune working with Goldman Sachs, later profiteering with hedge funds and then purchasing a failing bank called IndyMac, changing its name to One West — and then made millions by foreclosing on thousands of homeowner victims of the Great Recession.
Krugman asked why people like Mnuchin and his boss Trump are so adamantly pro-fossil fuel and anti-environment.
“Part of the answer, I believe, is that conservatives don’t want to admit that government action is ever justified,” he went on. “Once you concede that the government can do good by protecting the environment, people might start thinking that it can guarantee affordable health care, too.”
But, the bigger issue is greed.
“Given the scale of subsidies we give to fossil fuels, the industry as a whole should be regarded as a gigantic grift,” the economist and columnist wrote.
Like others of his ilk, Mnuchin can’t see anything wrong with industries whose profits depend almost entirely on hurting people.
“Maybe he should take a course in economics — and another one in ethics,” Krugman suggested.
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.