ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Now more than ever, we need to spread the message of Nelson's Earth Day

During his long tenure at CBS, Walter Cronkite was regarded by millions as the most trusted man in America.

But I remember one comment he made as America’s long nightmare in Vietnam was finally coming to an end.

He and another commentator were discussing what would be the next big issue in the country that could galvanize tens of thousands of young Americans to rally around it. Someone suggested that it would be the environment.

Yes, he replied, noting the enthusiasm on college campuses and elsewhere that had already been bubbling up thanks to Earth Day events inspired by Wisconsin’s U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, which Cronkite’s news show covered extensively.

But, who would oppose protecting the environment?, he wondered aloud.

Well, as we know now, quite a few would, including a former Wisconsin governor and his allies in the Legislature and, just for kicks, the president of the United States, many of the nation’s leading corporations and most everyone else who worries that environmental protections might cost them a buck.