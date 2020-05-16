ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Our bought-and-paid-for Supreme Court has no shame

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Surely, no one could have been surprised by the state Supreme Court’s ruling late Wednesday overturning the state’s stay-at-home rules.

As I said in a column on the demise of our once proud Supreme Court last week, you can easily predict how the conservative ideologues who now dominate the court will come down.

The only surprise in the 4-3 ruling in favor of the Republicans who control the state Legislature was Justice Brian Hagedorn’s breaking with his fellow conservatives. He showed enough personal integrity to call out his colleagues for allowing the Legislature to claim that its own laws are unconstitutional, “a legal claim it has no authority to make.”

“This will go down as one of the most blatant examples of judicial activism in this court’s history,” added Justice Rebecca Dallet, “and it will be Wisconsinites who pay the price.”

Notably, Justice Dan Kelly, who Wisconsin voters had spurned at the polls last month, decided to interject his right-wing bias into the ruling, if only for one of his last times. He’ll be off the court in August. It’s very likely that Jill Karofsky, who beat him by a double-digit margin, would have sided with Hagedorn’s interpretation of the law.