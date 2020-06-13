ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Readers weigh in on column defending US Postal Service

“I even rescued a toddler from nearing a very very busy thoroughfare in the city where I worked and taking her back to her mother, who didn’t even know that the child had gotten out of the house.I put her on my lap, in my truck, and delivered a very special package back home. I put on to bring joy to people.” From Vickie Richeson: “Thank you for your article supporting the USPS. They have been criticized for years — decades -— for not operating like a business. All the while, the board of governors and Congress have tied the hands of the service, not allowing them to compete with private businesses as UPS and FedEx are. That list goes on.

“So many people don’t know or care that the USPS was set up to be, indeed, a service, not a business, serving the less profitable areas, such as inner city and rural areas equally with the profitable regions. Now, as I’m sure you are aware, I understand that Trump has appointed one of his cronies to be the new postmaster general. The Service, I fear, is doomed. I pray I am wrong. Thank you again.” From Scott Dudek: “My dad recently passed away at 90 years old. He was a very proud member of the postal service until he retired many years ago. With his postal pension and medical benefits after retirement, he was able to live a comfortable life. Your article about the postal service was so correct.”