ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Republicans bungled Wisconsin's farm crisis at every turn

Wasn’t it rich last month watching Wisconsin legislative Republicans trip all over themselves to finally help Wisconsin farmers weather this ruinous rural economy?
They could have done something last year by retaining the help for farmers that Gov. Tony Evers had included in the budget he sent the Legislature — proposals that would have increased funding for dairy exports and provided insurance deductions from their income taxes.
But, these pretend “we-want-to-work-with-you” politicians showed their true partisan intransigence by stripping the budget of Evers’ farm aid plan, leaving rural Wisconsin to dangle in the wind while suffering two farm bankruptcies a day in 2019.
These were also the same politicians, lest we forget, who back during former Gov. Scott Walker’s first term did away with 20 “county agents” in UW-Extension whose sole job was to help farmers navigate everything from planting to finances.
As the state’s sorry record became national news, Evers renewed his call for farm aid and asked the Wisconsin Legislature to act quickly to stave off even more financial ruin. It isn’t only farmers who are going broke, after all; businesses in small rural communities are feeling the pain while small school districts are experiencing financially devastating enrollment declines.
Alas, the GOP leadership’s tag team of Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald suddenly got religion, especially when some were pointing fingers at them and their compliant colleagues for sitting on their hands while farmers struggled.
While they thumbed their noses at farm assistance in 2019 and before, now they decided to go full bore. You wouldn’t be wrong to say that Evers’ call for a special session shamed them into it.
Besides, they were probably feeling a bit guilty that a big reason why so many farms are going bankrupt is thanks to the tariff war with China that their hero, Donald Trump, ignited. And the help that Trump sent, as usual, didn’t go to the little farmers, but the big ones who could better survive the storm.
It must be maddening for a governor like Tony Evers to deal with these legislators. One day they’ll turn down a bill that calls for a modest expenditure, claiming that the state might be wasting money on such trivial matters, for example, as homelessness. So a series of bills to help the homeless through the winter that called for about $3 million in spending languished all winter.
The next day they complain that Tony Evers’ plan to spend roughly $8.5 million to help farmers isn’t enough. It’s got to be tough guessing which game these partisans will play. It’s obviously all about making political points.
I couldn’t help but laugh, though, when a group of the Vos-Fitzgerald bloc complained that one of Evers’ farm proposals would add people to the bureaucracy. He asked to restore those 20 “county agents” that the Republicans abolished, taking a significant service away from farmers.
Republican Rep. Tyler August of Lake Geneva bellowed that Evers was “taking us in the wrong direction by just adding a bunch of government employees.”
Funny, we didn’t hear that when Speaker Vos added a bunch of high-priced employees to his already bloated staff so he could better spy on Evers’ administration. Farmers could have used that money.
But, let’s be glad that the GOP legislators were finally convinced to find their way. The bills they agreed to pass will provide much needed help for our farmers. ￼
Dave Zweifel is editor emeritus of The Capital Times. He can be reached by email at dzweifel@madison.com and on Twitter @DaveZweifel.