ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Republicans bungled Wisconsin's farm crisis at every turn

While they thumbed their noses at farm assistance in 2019 and before, now they decided to go full bore. You wouldn’t be wrong to say that Evers’ call for a special session shamed them into it.

Besides, they were probably feeling a bit guilty that a big reason why so many farms are going bankrupt is thanks to the tariff war with China that their hero, Donald Trump, ignited. And the help that Trump sent, as usual, didn’t go to the little farmers, but the big ones who could better survive the storm.

It must be maddening for a governor like Tony Evers to deal with these legislators. One day they’ll turn down a bill that calls for a modest expenditure, claiming that the state might be wasting money on such trivial matters, for example, as homelessness. So a series of bills to help the homeless through the winter that called for about $3 million in spending languished all winter.

The next day they complain that Tony Evers’ plan to spend roughly $8.5 million to help farmers isn’t enough. It’s got to be tough guessing which game these partisans will play. It’s obviously all about making political points.