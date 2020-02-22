ZWEIFEL COLUMN: Rush Limbaugh couldn't be less deserving of the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Among my Chicago Cubs memorabilia is a picture of Barack Obama bestowing the Presidential Medal of Freedom on baseball legend Ernie Banks.

Ernie, in addition to his sterling baseball career that got him elected to the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, was known for his work with Chicago kids of color and helping raise money to build youth baseball facilities in areas of the city that had none.

“Mr. Cub,” as he had become known, was picked for the medal for his sports endeavors, just as were Willie Mays, Bill Russell and other athletes of note. They were not in the same category of a Rosa Parks or an Elie Wiesel or a Mother Teresa and scores of others who were awarded the Medal of Freedom, but their accomplishments contributed to the “cultural or other significant public or private endeavors” that the medal is supposed to represent.

Rush Limbaugh doesn’t deserve to be in their midst. Donald Trump’s decision to award Limbaugh the medal in front of a State of the Union audience, no less, disrespects everyone who has been honored by presidents since John F. Kennedy initiated the award in 1963, the year he was assassinated.